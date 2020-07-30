Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Conneaut Man Sentenced to Prison for Sex Crimes Involving Minors

(JEFFERSON, Ohio) — A Conneaut man will spend the next 18 years in prison for sex crimes involving minors, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.

Phillip Garcia, 65, also will have to register as a sex offender for 20 years. The sentence was handed down in the Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to the brave victims who came forward with these heinous revelations,” Yost said. “Their cooperation is the reason this criminal won’t get another chance to harm a child.”

The case arose after 11 victims accused Garcia of sex crimes that occurred when they were minors in the '90s and early 2000s. Several victims worked for Garcia’s catering business and trusted him due to his positions in the community.

Garcia pleaded guilty this past May to four counts of compelling prostitution (F3) and seven counts of sexual imposition (M3).

The Ohio Attorney General’s Special Prosecution Section prosecuted the case.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

-30-

