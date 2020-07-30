DNR seeks input on Warroad-Roseau Railbed ATV trail proposal

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites public review and written comments on a Roseau County proposal to obtain grant-in-aid funding for additions to the all-terrain vehicle (ATV)/off-highway motorcycle trail system in Beltrami Island State Forest.

The trail, known as the Warroad-Roseau Railbed, would provide a 19.25-mile trail connection between the cities of Warroad and Roseau. The trail would follow an abandoned railbed owned by the Roseau-Lake of the Woods Sportsman’s Club. The club and Roseau County would maintain the trail.

The DNR will accept written comments until 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13. Comments may be submitted: