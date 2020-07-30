Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,271 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 177,204 in the last 365 days.

DNR seeks comments on EAW for Cuyuna mountain bike trail

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is accepting comments through Sept. 18 on an environmental assessment worksheet for a proposed mountain bike trail development, consisting of two loops, in Crow Wing County.

Cuyuna Lakes Mountain Bike Crew proposes to construct a total of 11.40 miles of recreational trails, consisting of the Cuyuna Connection Trail Loop and the Cuyuna Hills Trail Loop. The trails are designed to be used for non-motorized recreation access including mountain biking, hiking, trail running, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing in the Cuyuna area.

The EAW is available to review online at:

https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/input/environmentalreview/cuyunacrewmtbiketrails/index.html

A hard copy may be requested by calling 651-259-5115

Additionally, the EAW is available for public review at:

  • DNR Library, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155
  • DNR Northeast Region Headquarters, 1201 East Highway 2, Grand Rapids, MN 55744
  • Hennepin County – Minneapolis Central Library, Government Documents, Second Floor, 300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN 55401-1992
  • Kitchigami Regional Library, 212 Park Avenue, Pine River, MN 56474
  • Jessie F. Hallett Memorial Library, 101 1st Street SE, Crosby, MN 56641
  • Brainerd Public Library, 416 S. 5th St., Brainerd, MN 56401

The EAW notice was published in the August 19, 2019 EQB Monitor. Written comments on the EAW must be submitted no later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18 to the attention of Cynthia Novak-Krebs, EAW Project Manager, Environmental Policy and Review Unit, DNR Division of Ecological and Water Resources, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155-4025.

Electronic or email comments may be sent to [email protected]. Please use "Cuyuna Connection EAW" in the subject line. Written comments may also be sent by fax to 651-296-1811. People who would like to receive a response that includes final documents should include their name and contact information.

Because all comments and related information are part of the EAW public record, any submitted names and contact information will also be published and publicly available.

You just read:

DNR seeks comments on EAW for Cuyuna mountain bike trail

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.