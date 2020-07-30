DNR seeks comments on EAW for Cuyuna mountain bike trail

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is accepting comments through Sept. 18 on an environmental assessment worksheet for a proposed mountain bike trail development, consisting of two loops, in Crow Wing County.

Cuyuna Lakes Mountain Bike Crew proposes to construct a total of 11.40 miles of recreational trails, consisting of the Cuyuna Connection Trail Loop and the Cuyuna Hills Trail Loop. The trails are designed to be used for non-motorized recreation access including mountain biking, hiking, trail running, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing in the Cuyuna area.

The EAW is available to review online at:

https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/input/environmentalreview/cuyunacrewmtbiketrails/index.html

A hard copy may be requested by calling 651-259-5115

Additionally, the EAW is available for public review at:

DNR Library, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155

DNR Northeast Region Headquarters, 1201 East Highway 2, Grand Rapids, MN 55744

Hennepin County – Minneapolis Central Library, Government Documents, Second Floor, 300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN 55401-1992

Kitchigami Regional Library, 212 Park Avenue, Pine River, MN 56474

Jessie F. Hallett Memorial Library, 101 1st Street SE, Crosby, MN 56641

Brainerd Public Library, 416 S. 5th St., Brainerd, MN 56401

The EAW notice was published in the August 19, 2019 EQB Monitor. Written comments on the EAW must be submitted no later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18 to the attention of Cynthia Novak-Krebs, EAW Project Manager, Environmental Policy and Review Unit, DNR Division of Ecological and Water Resources, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155-4025.

Electronic or email comments may be sent to [email protected]. Please use "Cuyuna Connection EAW" in the subject line. Written comments may also be sent by fax to 651-296-1811. People who would like to receive a response that includes final documents should include their name and contact information.

Because all comments and related information are part of the EAW public record, any submitted names and contact information will also be published and publicly available.