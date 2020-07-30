Zebra mussels confirmed in McCarron Lake in Ramsey County

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed zebra mussels in McCarron Lake in Ramsey County.

A person trained in invasive species detection found six zebra mussels near the public access. A DNR survey found six additional zebra mussels north and south of the public access. In both cases, the zebra mussels were attached to rocks and muskgrass in 1 to 3 feet of water. Ramsey County staff conducted a targeted search and confirmed a lakewide zebra mussel presence.

Whether or not any invasive species has been confirmed in a lake or river, Minnesota law requires boaters and anglers to:

Clean watercraft and trailers of aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species.

watercraft and trailers of aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species. Drain all water by removing drain plugs and keeping them out during transport.

all water by removing drain plugs and keeping them out during transport. Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.

Some invasive species are small and difficult to see at the access. To remove or kill them, take one or more of the following precautions before moving to another waterbody:

Spray with high-pressure water.

Rinse with very hot water (120 degrees for at least two minutes or 140 degrees for at least 10 seconds).

Dry for at least five days.

People should contact an area DNR aquatic invasive species specialist if they think they have found an invasive species in a waterbody where it has not already been confirmed.

More information is available at mndnr.gov/ais.