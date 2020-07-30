DNR seeks input on master plan for Mille Lacs Wildlife Management Area

The Department of Natural Resources is seeking public input as it revises plans for the Mille Lacs Wildlife Management Area, a popular destination for hunters located about two hours north of the Twin Cities in Kanabec and Mille Lacs counties in east-central Minnesota.

As an initial step in the public input process on the management of the Mille Lacs WMA, people are encouraged to complete an online questionnaire found at http://bit.ly/MilleLacsWMA before Monday, Sept. 16. Input will help the DNR draft a master plan that will be open to further public comment sometime next spring. The plan was last updated in 1977.

With nearly 39,000 acres of woods and wetlands, Mille Lacs is the fourth largest WMA in the state, and it is one of eight given special management attention and resources as a major unit. It is home to a variety of wildlife, including forest game birds, small mammals, furbearers, migratory waterfowl and deer.

As a result of more than 50 years of support by hunters, trappers, wildlife enthusiasts and policymakers, Minnesota today has about 1.3 million acres of public lands set aside for hunting and habitat in about 1,500 WMAs located around the state. For more information on Mille Lacs WMA, visit mndnr.gov/wmas.