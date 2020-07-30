DNR seeks comments on EAW for Upper Post Flats at Fort Snelling State Park

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is accepting public comments on an environmental assessment worksheet prepared for the Upper Post Flats at Fort Snelling State Park in Hennepin County.

The DNR is proposing to lease the Upper Post in Fort Snelling State Park for 99 years to Fort Snelling Leased Housing Associates, an affiliate of Dominium Development & Acquisition, for rehabilitation into rental housing. Up to 215 housing units would be constructed within the existing footprints of 26 historic buildings.

The units would be rented to individuals and families that meet state requirements for moderate income housing (incomes up to 60 percent of the area median), with a preference for military veterans and their families. New construction to support the housing units would include a commons area with an outdoor swimming pool, sidewalks, landscaping, parking facilities, new streets, stormwater infiltration basins, utility improvements, and reconstruction of existing streets and driveways.

The agency will take comments during a 30-day public review period ending at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 25.

A copy of the EAW is available online on the project page. A hard copy may be requested by calling 651-259-5110.

The EAW is available for public review at:

DNR library, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul.

DNR Central Region Headquarters, 1200 Warner Road, St. Paul.

Minneapolis Central Library, Government Documents, 2nd Floor, 300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Nokomis Library, 5100 South 34th Ave., Minneapolis, MN

Augsburg Park Library, 7100 Nicollet Ave., Richfield, MN

Highland Park Library, 1974 Ford Parkway, St. Paul, MN

The EAW notice was published in the Aug. 26 EQB Monitor. The EQB Monitor is a weekly publication of the Environmental Quality Board that lists descriptions and deadlines for environmental review documents and other notices.

Written comments must be submitted no later than 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 25 to the attention of Lisa Fay, EAW project manager, DNR, 500 Lafayette Road, Box 25, St. Paul, MN 55155-4025.

Electronic or email comments may be sent to [email protected] with "Upper Post Flats" in the subject line. Written comments may also be sent by fax to 651- 296-1811.

People who submit comments will receive a copy of the decision document, which includes responses to comments. Because all comments and related information are part of the EAW public record, commenters' names and email or postal addresses will also be published and publicly available.