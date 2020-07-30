2 of 3 Whitewater State Park campgrounds closing for construction

After the Labor Day weekend, Whitewater State Park in southeastern Minnesota will close its Upper and Lower Cedar Campgrounds for a building construction and road reconfiguration project. The campgrounds, which contain 75 of Whitewater’s 126 campsites, will close Sept. 3 and remain closed through 2020.

The other park campground, Minneiska Campground, will remain open. Cart-in campsites will remain open, and the group sites and camper cabins in Minneiska will also remain open.

To offset some of the lost capacity, Carley State Park will remain open for camping through Oct. 20. The park is located 15 minutes from Whitewater near Plainview. Carley State Park’s 20 campsites are drive-in accessible with vault toilets and water, but do not have showers or flush toilets.

The improvements to Whitewater State Park include a new restroom and shower building and road construction. Water will continue to be available year-round from the visitor center pump.

To make a campsite reservation, call 866-857-2757 or go to [email protected]. The park website is at mndnr.gov/whitewater.

To reach the park, call 507-312-2300. The visitor center is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. After Oct. 20, the hours will be reduced until April.