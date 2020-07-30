DNR announces fall 2019 land sale

Save the dates for upcoming sale

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will offer 17 parcels of land at three public oral bid auctions in October. The auctions will be held in Virginia, Wadena and St. Paul.

The properties include unimproved recreational land in Carlton, Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Otter Tail, Pine, St. Louis, Wabasha and Wadena counties. More information about the parcels and can be found on the DNR’s Land Sale webpage.

The auctions are:

Thursday, Oct. 10 at Miner’s Memorial Building, 821 S. 9th Ave., Virginia. Held in conjunction with St. Louis County’s tax forfeit land sale. The DNR will have its own bidder registration at the same time as the county, starting at 9 a.m. The county auction begins at 10 a.m., followed immediately by the DNR’s auction.

Tuesday, Oct. 29, 10 a.m. at the DNR Central Office, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul.

Wednesday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m. at the Wadena County Courthouse, 415 Jefferson St. S. Wadena.

Public auction details, parcel information, and the latest updates will be posted online on the land sale page. Questions can be directed to 651-259-5432, 888-646-6367 or [email protected].