DNR seeks comments on northern pike regulations for Mitchell Lake, Crow Wing County

Anglers and others interested in proposed changes to northern pike regulations on Mitchell Lake, north of Fifty Lakes in Crow Wing County, are invited to attend an open house hosted by the Department of Natural Resources.

The first open house will be on Sept. 24 from 6-8 p.m. at the Brainerd DNR Office, 1601 Minnesota Drive. The second open house will be on Sept. 25 from 6-8 p.m. at the DNR Central Office, 500 Lafayette Rd, St. Paul. No formal presentation will be made at the open houses but fisheries staff will be on hand to provide background information, answer questions, and take public input.

The current northern pike regulation on Mitchell Lake was put in place in 2003 and requires a 40-inch minimum length with a possession limit of one fish. This existing regulation, along with an increase in the number of fish that have survived from hatch to catchable size, have resulted in an overall increase in northern pike across a range of sizes. The proposed regulation is a 24- to 36-inch protected slot limit and with a possession limit of three fish with only one over 36 inches allowed.

This regulation would allow harvest of smaller northern pike while protecting medium to large pike that are present in Mitchell, but are rare in other waterbodies in the area.

"This proposed 24- to 36-inch protected slot regulation has been successful in the Mission and Rabbit lakes in Crow Wing County," said Marc Bacigalupi, DNR Brainerd area fisheries supervisor. "We look forward to talking with anglers about their experiences on Mitchell Lake. These public meetings provide an opportunity to exchange information and give us input that may not be represented in our lake surveys."

Comments on this regulation can also be mailed to Marc Bacigalupi, area fisheries supervisor, DNR Brainerd area fisheries, 1601 Minnesota Drive, Brainerd, MN 56401, or sent by email to [email protected]. Comments will be accepted through Oct. 4.