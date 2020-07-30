Fort Snelling State Park reopens after historic flooding

State’s busiest park has been closed for six months

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reopening Fort Snelling State Park today, Sept. 17, after persistent spring flooding caused extensive damage that forced the park to close in March.

"We know how eager people have been to get back out to the park, so we’re really excited to finally be reopening," said Fort Snelling State Park assistant supervisor Nick Bartels. "We still have a lot of work left to do and some parts of the park will remain closed until that work can be completed, but our goal has always been to reopen the park as soon as safely possible."

Flooding damaged the park’s main roads, facilities and water supply lines, downed trees, and washed out hiking trails throughout the park.

As clean up and repairs continue, including silt removal and facility repairs, park operations are returning to normal.

"Come out this weekend to enjoy a picnic, take a hike, or attend a fun naturalist program," said Bartels. "Just remember to check our website or call our park office for up-to-date information."

Located at the confluence of the Minnesota and Mississippi rivers within the heart of the Twin Cities metropolitan area, Fort Snelling State Park averages nearly one million visitors every year and is a popular destination for hikers, bikers, birders and school groups.

Visitors can go to the Fort Snelling State Park page for more information.