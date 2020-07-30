Special muzzleloader deer hunt permits available for Savanna Portage State Park

Savanna Portage State Park will hold a muzzleloader deer hunt from Nov. 30 until Dec. 8, 2019. A few permits are still available for hunters who did not apply for the special hunt in advance but are interested in participating in the special muzzleloader deer hunt. A state park deer hunt permit is required in addition to a muzzleloader license to hunt within park boundaries. Special hunt permits can be picked up in person at the park office on a first-come first-served basis.

The park special hunt allows hunters to harvest up to a two deer limit. Hunters can harvest one either sex deer with a regular muzzleloader license and one antlerless deer with a bonus tag, or up to two antlerless deer using bonus tags. Statewide bag limits still apply, so a hunter may only tag one legal buck per year. Deer taken within a park’s special hunt area must be registered to the special hunt number 948 for Savanna Portage State Park.

The goal of state park hunts is to ensure healthy natural communities. High concentrations of deer in one area can negatively impact the native plants and other animals. Numerous hunts are scheduled to take place at Minnesota state parks this fall. For a list of parks that are open, partially open or closed during the 2019 hunting season, visit the state parks hunting page or contact the DNR Information Center at [email protected] or 888-646-6367 (8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday).