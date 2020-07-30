Annexon Biosciences Expands Leadership Team with the Appointment of Michael Overdorf as Chief Business Officer

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annexon, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain and eye, today announced the appointment of Michael Overdorf as Chief Business Officer.



“I’m pleased to welcome Michael to our organization as we look to leverage his expertise across the organization, and in particular with regard to our corporate and commercial development efforts,” said Douglas Love, Chief Executive Officer of Annexon Biosciences. “The potential for our classical complement pathway platform technology is broad and deep across a number of different therapeutic areas, and Michael will be a key member of the team driving our business development and commercial strategies.”

Mr. Overdorf brings nearly 20 years of industry experience to Annexon. Prior to joining he spent 19 years at Eli Lilly and Company in various executive leadership roles, most recently in Corporate Business Development, a position he held for the last two years. Prior to that role, Mr. Overdorf led Lilly’s Corporate Strategy, led two Phase 3 autoimmune development programs, and spent a decade in multiple global commercial leadership roles. Mr. Overdorf has deep expertise across every stage of the pharmaceutical value chain, including research and development, clinical product development, commercial launch, pricing and access, corporate affairs, and sales and marketing. Prior to Lilly he was the Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Innosight, a consulting firm focused on disruptive innovation. Mr. Overdorf holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BA in Economics from Wabash College.

“I am delighted to join the leadership team at Annexon. With an impressive pipeline of promising C1q classical complement assets, the opportunities for Annexon are vast,” said Mr. Overdorf, Chief Business Officer of Annexon. “I look forward to helping the company leverage its platform and navigate its strategic commercial and business development options to enhance the value of the organization and reach patients in need of therapeutic alternatives.”

About Annexon, Inc.

Annexon is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain and eye. The company’s pipeline is based on its platform technology addressing well-researched classical complement-mediated autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease processes, both of which are triggered by aberrant activation of C1q, the initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway. The company’s first product candidate, ANX005, is a full-length monoclonal antibody formulated for intravenous administration in autoimmune and neurodegenerative disorders. The company’s second product candidate, ANX007, is a monoclonal antibody Fab formulated for intravitreal administration for the treatment of neurodegenerative ophthalmic disorders. Annexon is advancing its current programs while evaluating additional orphan and large market indications. Annexon is deploying a disciplined, biomarker-driven development strategy designed to establish that its product candidates are engaging the target at a well-tolerated therapeutic dose in the intended patient tissue. For more information, visit www.annexonbio.com .

Investor Contact:

Sylvia Wheeler

swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com

Alexandra Santos

asantos@wheelhouselsa.com