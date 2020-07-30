SOTIO to Present at the LifeSci Partners Summer Symposium
/EIN News/ -- PRAGUE, Czech Republic, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOTIO, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company owned by PPF Group, today announced that Radek Špíšek, chief executive officer of SOTIO, will be presenting a corporate overview at the Private Healthcare Company Virtual Summer Symposium, hosted by LifeSci Partners on August 4 and 5, 2020. Please click the following link to register: https://lifesci.events/SummerSymposium
|Presentation Details:
|Date:
|August 5, 2020
|Time:
|10:00 a.m. EDT
|Company contact:
|Media contact:
|Richard Kapsa
|Kirsten Frazer, Ph.D.
|Head of Communication
|LifeSci Communications
|T: (+420) 224 174 448
|T: +1 646-863-0222
|M: (+420) 603 280 971
|kfrazer@lifescicomms.com
|kapsa@sotio.com
About SOTIO
SOTIO is shaping the future of cancer immunotherapies by translating compelling science into patient benefit. SOTIO’s robust clinical pipeline includes a differentiated superagonist of the attractive immuno-oncology target IL-15, a platform to streamline personalized active immune cell therapies and a new generation of potent and stable antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). SOTIO is a member of the PPF Group. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.sotio.com.
SOTIO is a registered trademark of SOTIO a.s. in selected countries.