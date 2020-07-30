Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SOTIO to Present at the LifeSci Partners Summer Symposium

/EIN News/ -- PRAGUE, Czech Republic, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOTIO, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company owned by PPF Group, today announced that Radek Špíšek, chief executive officer of SOTIO, will be presenting a corporate overview at the Private Healthcare Company Virtual Summer Symposium, hosted by LifeSci Partners on August 4 and 5, 2020. Please click the following link to register: https://lifesci.events/SummerSymposium

Presentation Details:
     
Date:   August 5, 2020
     
Time:   10:00 a.m. EDT


Company contact:   Media contact:
     
Richard Kapsa   Kirsten Frazer, Ph.D.
Head of Communication   LifeSci Communications
T: (+420) 224 174 448   T: +1 646-863-0222
M: (+420) 603 280 971   kfrazer@lifescicomms.com 
kapsa@sotio.com    

About SOTIO

SOTIO is shaping the future of cancer immunotherapies by translating compelling science into patient benefit. SOTIO’s robust clinical pipeline includes a differentiated superagonist of the attractive immuno-oncology target IL-15, a platform to streamline personalized active immune cell therapies and a new generation of potent and stable antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). SOTIO is a member of the PPF Group. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.sotio.com.

SOTIO is a registered trademark of SOTIO a.s. in selected countries.

