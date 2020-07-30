Juniper Networks Recognized as a Leader in Open, Programmable Switches for a Businesswide Software-Defined Networking Report

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced it has been positioned as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Open, Programmable Switches For A Businesswide SDN, Q3 2020 , a new report published by Forrester Research, Inc. This detailed external assessment follows Juniper also being named by Gartner as a Leader in the data center earlier this month.



One of the Forrester report’s key takeaways identifies “single OS and extensible and programmable switching” as differentiators to building a businesswide SDN, which we consider to be a contrast to the inflexible solutions of many incumbents.

According to the report, “Juniper Networks recognizes that customers need more than technology and products and has developed various resources to educate customers on laying out their automation journey, increased the amount of education classes around programming and led various open-standards efforts to create open-networking fabrics. Customers that want to automate the entire network with a consistent OS, from the data center to the business edge should look to Juniper Networks.”

Forrester determined the leaders in open, programmable switches for businesswide SDNs by evaluating the strengths and weaknesses of 12 vendors across 32 criteria, grouped into three categories—strategy, current offering and market presence. Juniper received the highest score possible, a 5.0/5.0 in the Market Presence category, which includes three evaluation criteria: installed base, engineers and partners.

Supporting Quotes:

“Juniper focuses on offering the best choice for those who need modern fabrics, automation and visibility and security to simplify operations. Our solutions provide a migration path to multicloud without lock-in, with the experts and the tools to help our customers succeed. Whether it’s Aston Martin Lagonda reducing network-related tickets to 3% of service requests , BlackBerry deploying network code 80% faster or William and Mary saving 400 hours of configuration time with Juniper Automation, Juniper thrives on empowering the achievements of our customers.”

- Michael Bushong, VP Cloud-Ready Data Center

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks challenges the inherent complexity that comes with networking and security in the multicloud era. We do this with products, solutions and services that transform the way people connect, work and live. We simplify the process of transitioning to a secure and automated multicloud environment to enable secure, AI-driven networks that connect the world. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks ( www.juniper.net ) or connect with Juniper on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, Junos, and other trademarks listed here are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Relations: Leslie Ruble Juniper Networks 408-936-2111 lruble@juniper.net