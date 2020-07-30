Consolidated Communications Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- Company delivered stable revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth;

Substantially increased free cash flow; demonstrating continued progress on deleveraging

Second Quarter Highlights



Revenue totaled $325.2 million, generating increased Adjusted EBITDA of $133.1 million, up 1.3 percent

Consumer Broadband revenue grew 2.3 percent, representing the fifth consecutive growth quarter

Commercial and Carrier Data-Transport revenue grew 1.2 percent; fiber projects driving growth opportunities

Operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization, were reduced by $17.6 million or 7.9 percent

Free Cash Flow increased $39.4 million in the recent quarter and is up $89.3 million year-to-date

Net debt leverage improved to 4.14x, down from 4.33x at year-end 2019 reflecting significant progress on deleveraging strategy

MATTOON, Ill., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL) (the “Company” or “Consolidated”) reported results for the second quarter 2020.

“I’m pleased to report we had another strong quarter, delivering revenue growth in both broadband and data-transport services, while decreasing operating expenses and increasing Adjusted EBITDA,” said Bob Udell, president and chief executive officer of Consolidated Communications. “Our business remains strong and we continue to operate seamlessly through this unprecedented time. As a critical infrastructure provider, we are laser focused on supporting our residential, business and carrier customers with flexible solutions that meet their unique needs right now – whether at home, at work, at a tower or at a data center. The safety and wellness of our employees and customers remain our number one priority.”

“For the fifth consecutive quarter, we grew broadband revenue by leveraging our speed improvements,” added Udell. “Additionally, we reduced our debt leverage from 4.33x at the end of 2019 to 4.14x as we further execute on our delever first strategy. Through high-return fiber investments and innovative public-private partnerships, we are delivering results where we invest and executing on a strategy that positions us well for continued growth.”



Financial Results for the Second Quarter

Revenue totaled $325.2 million, a decline of 2.5 percent compared to second quarter 2019.



Data and transport service revenue increased 1.2 percent or $1.0 million; Commercial and carrier other revenue was down $3.0 million primarily due to equipment sales; Broadband revenue increased 2.3 percent or $1.5 million; Voice services revenue across all customer channels declined 3.8 percent or $3.5 million, which is less than half the decline compared to the prior-year period; and Network access revenues declined $3.7 million primarily due to declines in special access.



Income from operations increased $25.5 million and totaled $39.8 million in the second quarter of 2020. The change was primarily due to operating expense reductions of $17.6 million that were largely attributed to ongoing cost savings initiatives and lower direct product costs. Depreciation and amortization expense declined $16.2 million primarily due to certain acquired assets, which became fully depreciated.





Net interest expense was $31.5 million, down $3.3 million from the same period last year. As of June 30, our weighted average cost of debt was approximately 5.3 percent.





Cash distributions from the Company’s wireless partnerships totaled $9.6 million, down $1.0 million from a year ago.





Other income was $9.9 million compared to income of $9.1 million one year ago. A reduction in non-operating pension/OPEB expense of $2.3 million offset a decline of $1.6 million in investment income from the Company’s minority interest in wireless partnerships.



On a GAAP basis, net income was $13.9 million, compared to a net loss of $7.3 million for the same period last year. GAAP net income per share was $0.19. Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share excludes certain items as outlined in the table provided in this release. Adjusted diluted net income per share was $0.21 in the second quarter of 2020, compared to a net loss per share of $(0.03) in the second quarter of 2019.





Adjusted EBITDA was $133.1 million, up compared to $131.4 million in the second quarter last year.





The total net debt to last 12-month Adjusted EBITDA ratio improved to 4.14x, as the Company continued to execute on its delever strategy and build cash on the balance sheet.





Capital expenditures totaled $53.8 million in the second quarter driven by success-based, fiber and wireless tower projects and broadband network investments.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 45,876 $ 12,395 Accounts receivable, net 116,493 120,016 Income tax receivable 4,374 2,669 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 41,164 41,787 Total current assets 207,907 176,867 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,793,340 1,835,878 Investments 112,541 112,717 Goodwill 1,035,274 1,035,274 Customer relationships, net 138,744 164,069 Other intangible assets 10,557 10,557 Other assets 49,274 54,915 Total assets $ 3,347,637 $ 3,390,277 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 16,707 $ 30,936 Advance billings and customer deposits 44,574 45,710 Accrued compensation 55,089 57,069 Accrued interest 7,793 7,874 Accrued expense 75,705 75,406 Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations 24,889 27,301 Total current liabilities 224,757 244,296 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations 2,198,003 2,250,677 Deferred income taxes 179,573 173,027 Pension and other post-retirement obligations 285,253 302,296 Other long-term liabilities 87,843 72,730 Total liabilities 2,975,429 3,043,026 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 73,057,683 and 71,961,045, shares outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 731 720 Additional paid-in capital 495,459 492,246 Accumulated deficit (42,104 ) (71,217 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (88,419 ) (80,868 ) Noncontrolling interest 6,541 6,370 Total shareholders' equity 372,208 347,251 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,347,637 $ 3,390,277





Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net revenues $ 325,176 $ 333,532 $ 650,838 $ 672,181 Operating expenses: Cost of services and products 139,534 143,780 277,289 292,099 Selling, general and administrative expenses 64,796 78,148 132,613 152,515 Depreciation and amortization 81,066 97,304 163,804 196,547 Income from operations 39,780 14,300 77,132 31,020 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net of interest income (31,459 ) (34,737 ) (63,554 ) (69,020 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt - 249 234 249 Other income, net 9,889 9,098 25,062 16,330 Income (loss) before income taxes 18,210 (11,090 ) 38,874 (21,421 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 4,275 (3,778 ) 9,316 (6,923 ) Net income (loss) 13,935 (7,312 ) 29,558 (14,498 ) Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 95 75 171 154 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 13,840 $ (7,387 ) $ 29,387 $ (14,652 ) Net income (loss) per basic and diluted common shares attributable to common shareholders $ 0.19 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.40 $ (0.21 )





Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ 13,935 $ (7,312 ) $ 29,558 $ (14,498 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 81,066 97,304 163,804 196,547 Cash distributions from wireless partnerships in excess of (less than) earnings 451 (94 ) 144 (1,212 ) Pension and post-retirement contributions in excess of expense (7,414 ) (6,632 ) (15,985 ) (12,612 ) Non-cash, stock-based compensation 2,334 1,814 3,224 3,312 Amortization of deferred financing 1,210 1,226 2,406 2,439 Gain on extinguishment of debt - (249 ) (234 ) (249 ) Other adjustments, net (92 ) 398 (4,230 ) 795 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net 5,241 1,810 3,034 (11,260 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 96,731 88,265 181,721 163,262 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net (53,848 ) (66,374 ) (96,237 ) (119,768 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 3,886 13,338 6,073 14,203 Proceeds from sale of investments - - 426 329 Other - (450 ) - (450 ) Net cash used in investing activities (49,962 ) (53,486 ) (89,738 ) (105,686 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 30,000 56,000 40,000 107,000 Payment of finance lease obligations (2,445 ) (3,304 ) (5,119 ) (6,811 ) Payment on long-term debt (42,587 ) (51,587 ) (89,175 ) (97,175 ) Repurchase of senior notes - (4,294 ) (4,208 ) (4,294 ) Dividends on common stock - (27,868 ) - (55,445 ) Net cash used in financing activities (15,032 ) (31,053 ) (58,502 ) (56,725 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 31,737 3,726 33,481 851 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 14,139 6,724 12,395 9,599 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 45,876 $ 10,450 $ 45,876 $ 10,450





Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Revenue by Category (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Commercial and carrier: Data and transport services (includes VoIP) $ 89,572 $ 88,538 $ 179,144 $ 176,664 Voice services 45,775 47,136 91,495 95,206 Other 10,406 13,390 22,118 28,566 145,753 149,064 292,757 300,436 Consumer: Broadband (VoIP and Data) 65,567 64,068 129,643 127,153 Video services 19,213 20,341 38,344 41,077 Voice services 43,121 45,235 86,297 91,114 127,901 129,644 254,284 259,344 Subsidies 18,069 18,134 36,523 36,293 Network access 30,473 34,198 61,938 70,789 Other products and services 2,980 2,492 5,336 5,319 Total operating revenue $ 325,176 $ 333,532 $ 650,838 $ 672,181





Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Revenue by Category (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Commercial and carrier: Data and transport services (includes VoIP) $ 89,572 $ 89,572 $ 89,905 $ 88,756 $ 88,538 Voice services 45,775 45,720 46,510 46,606 47,136 Other 10,406 11,712 12,500 11,828 13,390 145,753 147,004 148,915 147,190 149,064 Consumer: Broadband (VoIP and Data) 65,567 64,076 64,474 65,456 64,068 Video services 19,213 19,131 19,838 20,463 20,341 Voice services 43,121 43,176 44,238 45,487 45,235 127,901 126,383 128,550 131,406 129,644 Subsidies 18,069 18,454 18,122 18,025 18,134 Network access 30,473 31,465 33,056 34,211 34,198 Other products and services 2,980 2,356 2,392 2,494 2,492 Total operating revenue $ 325,176 $ 325,662 $ 331,035 $ 333,326 $ 333,532





Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Schedule of Adjusted EBITDA Calculation (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ 13,935 $ (7,312 ) $ 29,558 $ (14,498 ) Add (subtract): Income tax expense (benefit) 4,275 (3,778 ) 9,316 (6,923 ) Interest expense, net 31,459 34,737 63,554 69,020 Depreciation and amortization 81,066 97,304 163,804 196,547 EBITDA 130,735 120,951 266,232 244,146 Adjustments to EBITDA (1): Other, net (2) 161 7,374 (3,315 ) 12,699 Investment income (accrual basis) (9,180 ) (10,750 ) (19,759 ) (19,351 ) Investment distributions (cash basis) 9,632 10,628 19,696 17,918 Pension/OPEB expense (586 ) 1,603 (1,170 ) 3,207 Gain on extinguishment of debt - (249 ) (234 ) (249 ) Non-cash compensation (3) 2,334 1,814 3,224 3,312 Adjusted EBITDA $ 133,096 $ 131,371 $ 264,674 $ 261,682 Notes: (1) These adjustments reflect those required or permitted by the lenders under our credit agreement. (2) Other, net includes income attributable to noncontrolling interests, acquisition and non-recurring related costs, and certain miscellaneous items. (3) Represents compensation expenses in connection with our Restricted Share Plan, which because of the non-cash nature of the expenses are excluded from adjusted EBITDA.





Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Schedule of Free Cash Flow Calculation (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 96,731 $ 88,265 $ 181,721 $ 163,262 Add (subtract): Capital expenditures (53,848 ) (66,374 ) (96,237 ) (119,768 ) Dividends paid - (27,868 ) - (55,445 ) Proceeds from the sale of assets 3,886 13,338 6,073 14,203 Free cash flow $ 46,769 $ 7,361 $ 91,557 $ 2,252





Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Total Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA Ratio (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, Summary of Outstanding Debt: 2020 Term loans, net of discount $4,893 $ 1,770,644 Senior unsecured notes due 2022, net of discount $1,653 438,856 Finance leases 20,145 Total debt as of June 30, 2020 $ 2,229,645 Less deferred debt issuance costs (6,753 ) Less cash on hand (45,876 ) Total net debt as of June 30, 2020 $ 2,177,016 Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020 $ 526,532 Total Net Debt to last twelve months Adjusted EBITDA 4.14x





Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ 13,935 $ (7,312 ) $ 29,558 $ (14,498 ) Integration and severance related costs, net of tax (269 ) 4,595 32 8,006 Storm costs (recoveries), net of tax (194 ) (506 ) (110 ) (256 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax - (164 ) (178 ) (169 ) Non-cash interest expense for swaps, net of tax (198 ) (10 ) (381 ) 238 Non-cash stock compensation, net of tax 1,786 1,195 2,450 2,242 Adjusted net income (loss) $ 15,060 $ (2,202 ) $ 31,371 $ (4,437 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding 71,153 70,813 71,153 70,813 Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.21 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.44 $ (0.06 ) Notes: Calculations above assume a 23.5% and 34.1% effective tax rate for the three months ended and 24.0% and 32.3% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.



