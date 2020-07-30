Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Boston Semi Equipment Introduces Final Test and System-Level Test Handler

/EIN News/ -- BILLERICA, Mass., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boston Semi Equipment (BSE), a global semiconductor test handler manufacturer and provider of test floor services, today announced its new BSE-900 handler for final test and system-level testing (SLT) applications. The BSE-900 is a compact system, designed to load multiple testers, each capable of up to quad sites, or multiple SLT test positions for engineering and low-volume production test environments. The system integrates JEDEC tray automation, vision alignment, and 2D ID reading for packages from 3mm x 3mm to 120mm x 120mm, with thickness up to 20mm. BSE-900 shipments began in May, and units are installed in several locations worldwide.    

“The BSE-900 is a flexible platform for low-volume and high-mix test environments,” said Colin M. Scholefield, product manager. “It handles an extremely wide range of package sizes and can convert from one package to another in 15 minutes. For larger, high-pin-count packages, a combination of cameras and mechanical precising ensure +/-75 micron placement accuracy. The integration of 2D ID reading makes this handler ready for smart manufacturing environments.”

The BSE-900 can be run in an ambient setting, interfaced with thermal forcing systems for testing at temperature, or integrated with anechoic chambers for 5G over-the-air testing. Future enhancements planned for the system include enhanced vision alignment for fine-pitch packages with +/-40 micron placement accuracy, higher contact force, additional tray automation and temperature testing capability.

Click here for more info on the BSE-900.

About Boston Semi Equipment

Boston Semi Equipment LLC provides test handlers and test floor services to semiconductor manufacturers and OSATs worldwide. Our solutions address customer requirements for improving test cell productivity and maximizing the uptime for semiconductor test cells. BSE’s mission is to provide products and services to our customers that are the industry benchmark for quality, performance and reliability. Visit www.bostonsemiequipment.com for more information.

Company Contact   
Kevin Brennan       
Boston Semi Equipment
kevin.brennan@bsegroup.com 
Tel: +1 781 273 0090  
   
Media Contact  
Amy Smith
Kiterocket 
asmith@kiterocket.com
Tel: +1 401 369 9266

