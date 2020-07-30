Market Size & Share of U.S. Education Industry Will Surpass USD 1,949.99 Billion By 2025, Says Facts & Factors

U.S. Education Market

U.S. Education market is expected to reach a value of around USD 1,949.99 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of around 4.7% between 2019 and 2025.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facts and Factors Market Research has published a new report titled “U.S. Education Market By Type (Cloud and On-Premise), By Content (Audio-Based Content, Text Content, and Video-Based Content), By Smart Learning Mode(Collaborative Learning, Webinars, Virtual Instructor-Led Training, Social Learning, Simulation-Based Learning, Adaptive Learning, and Blended Learning), By Component (Hardware, Service, and Software), and By End-User (Higher Education Institutes, Pre-K, and K-12): Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2025”. According to the report, the demand for the U.S. Education market is predicted to be valued at approximately USD 1,411.03 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 1,949.99 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of around 4.7% between 2019 and 2025.

Education is referred to as the method or mode of learning through particular habits, knowledge, values, skills, and beliefs. It is the key tool for growth and robust equipment for minimizing poverty, enhancing health, maintaining peace, acquiring knowledge, and maintaining gender parity. The education in the U.S. is a decentralized one and is based on the federal constitution. Moreover, the latter control & regulates the education of the myriad states of the United States of America as well as schools & higher institutes of learning in the U.S.

Furthermore, education in the U.S. is mandatory for all the students until the age of sixteen or eighteen years of age based on the state. The education system in the country involves a particular pattern with primary school, mid-school, high school, and post-secondary school. Moreover, post-secondary school or education includes non-degree programs resulting in diplomas or certificates along with six-degree levels including associate degree, bachelor's degree, professional degree, master's degree, advanced intermediate degree, and research doctorate degree of education.

Massive popularity of online education will steer the market trends

The market growth in the U.S. is credited to the massive demand for digital learning tools like e-learning or online learning in the country. Moreover, large-scale acceptance of online courses to impart education to all types of learners will further steer the industry growth in the U.S. Additionally, online digital learning is user-friendly, convenient, and flexible mode of learning as compared to conventional way of learning.

Apparently, escalating awareness among the youth, working professionals, and house-wives about online learning will spur the growth of the U.S. education industry over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, increase in the popular use of online textbooks in the U.S is set to steer the expansion of the education industry in the country over the forecast timeline.

Furthermore, introduction of new technologies in education sector, a surge in funding of educational activities, humungous demand for skilled professionals & high-quality learning, and growing preference for the U.S. education among the students from other countries other than the U.S. will boost the market growth trends in the U.S. However, the growing competition from foreign education institutes and legal problems faced by post-secondary education in the country will inhibit the market growth during the forecast timeline.

Cloud segment to record highest CAGR over the forecast period

The type segment is predicted to register the highest growth rate of more than 5% during the forecast timeline. The growth is credited to need for low capital investment for the setting up of the cloud solutions. In addition to this, beneficial features like automated updating, easy accessibility, huge storage space, scalability, quick deployment, customizability, and high level of data security offered by the cloud solutions will further amplify the segmental growth over the forecast period.

K-12 segment to dominate the end-user landscape by 2025

The segmental growth over the forecast timeline is owing to the large-scale requirement of good education in the U.S. coupled with high focus on enhancing the quality of education in the country.

Some of the key participants in the business include NIIT Limited, Saba Software Inc., McGraw-Hill Education, Adobe Systems Inc., ABCmouse.com, AWE Acquisition, Inc., Promethean Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Desire2Learn, Educomp, Ellucian Company L.P, Pearson Plc, Blackboard, Smart Technologies, SumTotal System, Inc., Tata Interactive Systems, and Wall Family Enterprise.

This report segments the U.S. Education market as follows:

U.S. Education Market: By Type Analysis

Cloud

On-Premise

U.S. Education Market: By Content Analysis

Audio-Based Content

Text Content

Video-Based Content

U.S. Education Market: By Smart Learning Mode Analysis

Collaborative Learning

Webinars

Virtual Instructor-Led Training

Social Learning

Simulation-Based Learning

Adaptive Learning

Blended Learning

U.S. Education Market: By Component Analysis

Hardware

Interactive White Boards

Interactive Displays

Interactive Tables

Service

Managed Service

Professional Service

Software

Learning Management System

Adaptive Learning Platform

Learning Content Management System

U.S. Education Market: By End-User Analysis

Higher Education Institutes

Pre-K

K-12

