FTI Consulting Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Second Quarter 2020 Revenues of $607.9 Million, Up 0.3% Compared to $606.1 Million in Prior Year Quarter

Second Quarter 2020 EPS of $1.27, Down 24.9% Compared to $1.69 in Prior Year Quarter; Second Quarter 2020 Adjusted EPS of $1.32, Down 23.7% Compared to $1.73 in Prior Year Quarter

Announces $200.0 Million Increase in Share Repurchase Authorization and Reaffirms 2020 Guidance

Second quarter 2020 revenues of $607.9 million increased $1.7 million, or 0.3%, compared to revenues of $606.1 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated negative impact from foreign currency translation ("FX"), revenues increased $9.3 million, or 1.6%, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was driven by higher demand in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring business segment, which was nearly offset by lower demand in the Forensic and Litigation Consulting and Technology business segments compared to the prior year quarter. Net income of $48.2 million compared to $64.6 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease in net income was due to higher compensation, primarily related to an 18.2% increase in billable headcount and higher variable compensation, which was partially offset by a decline in selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses and a lower tax rate compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA of $75.8 million, or 12.5% of revenues, compared to $97.2 million, or 16.0% of revenues, in the prior year quarter.

Second quarter 2020 fully diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $1.27 compared to $1.69 in the prior year quarter. Second quarter 2020 EPS included $2.3 million of non-cash interest expense related to the Company's 2.0% convertible senior notes due 2023 ("2023 Convertible Notes"), which decreased EPS by $0.05. Second quarter 2019 EPS included $2.1 million of non-cash interest expense related to the Company's 2023 Convertible Notes, which decreased EPS by $0.04. Second quarter 2020 Adjusted EPS of $1.32, which excludes the non-cash interest expense, compared to Adjusted EPS of $1.73 in the prior year quarter.

Steven H. Gunby , President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting, commented, “Our strong results this quarter reflect the powerful sets of initiatives we have undertaken over the last few years to strengthen our core positions, extend into new adjacencies and anticipate our clients’ needs, together with the extraordinary efforts of our teams to collaborate with our clients as they face their greatest challenges and opportunities.”

Cash Position and Capital Allocation

Net cash provided by operating activities of $153.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to $47.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The year-over-year increase in net cash provided by operating activities was largely due to an increase in cash collected and lower non-compensation-related operating expenses compared to the prior year quarter, which was partially offset by an increase in salaries, primarily related to the increase in headcount.

Cash and cash equivalents of $304.2 million at June 30, 2020 compared to $189.1 million at June 30, 2019 and $223.1 million at March 31, 2020. Total debt, net of cash, of $47.0 million at June 30, 2020 compared to $147.1 million at June 30, 2019 and $143.2 million at March 31, 2020. The sequential decrease in total debt, net of cash, was primarily due to net cash provided by operating activities, which was partially offset by cash used for share repurchases.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 470,853 shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $108.41 for a total cost of $51.0 million. As of June 30, 2020, approximately $65.3 million remained available for stock repurchases under the Company’s $500.0 million stock repurchase authorization. On July 28, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors authorized an additional $200.0 million to repurchase shares of FTI Consulting’s outstanding common stock pursuant to its stock repurchase program. After giving effect to share repurchases through such date and the increased authorization, FTI Consulting has approximately $249.5 million remaining available for common stock repurchases under the program. No time limit was established for the completion of the program, and the program may be suspended, discontinued or replaced by the Board at any time without prior notice.

Under the program, FTI Consulting may repurchase shares in open-market purchases or any other method in accordance with applicable securities laws and regulations. The specific timing and amount of repurchases will be determined by FTI Consulting’s management, in its discretion, and will vary based on market conditions, securities law limitations and other factors. The repurchases may be funded using available cash on hand or a combination of cash and available borrowings under FTI Consulting’s senior secured revolving bank credit facility.

Second Quarter 2020 Segment Results

Corporate Finance & Restructuring

Revenues in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment increased $56.0 million, or 29.5%, to $246.0 million in the quarter compared to $190.0 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated negative impact from FX, revenues increased $58.3 million, or 30.7%, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand and realization for restructuring services, which was partially offset by a decline in success fees and lower revenues related to business transformation and transaction services compared to the prior year quarter. Acquisition-related revenues contributed $12.4 million compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $76.3 million, or 31.0% of segment revenues, compared to $50.5 million, or 26.6% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by higher compensation, primarily related to a 34.7% increase in billable headcount and higher variable compensation.

Forensic and Litigation Consulting

Revenues in the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment decreased $39.5 million, or 27.1%, to $106.4 million in the quarter compared to $145.9 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated negative impact from FX, revenues decreased $37.5 million, or 25.7%, compared to the prior year quarter. The decrease in revenues was primarily due to lower demand for investigations and disputes services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of a loss of $9.0 million compared to $28.2 million, or 19.4% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was due to lower revenues and higher compensation, primarily related to a 9.4% increase in billable headcount, which was partially offset by a decline in SG&A expenses.

Economic Consulting

Revenues in the Economic Consulting segment decreased $4.0 million, or 2.6%, to $151.5 million in the quarter compared to $155.5 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated negative impact from FX, revenues decreased $2.5 million, or 1.6%, compared to the prior year quarter. The decrease in revenues was largely due to lower demand for financial economics and non-merger and acquisition ("M&A")-related antitrust services, as well as lower realization for non-M&A-related antitrust and international arbitration services, which was partially offset by higher demand for M&A-related antitrust services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $21.7 million, or 14.3% of segment revenues, compared to $23.3 million, or 15.0% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to lower revenues and an increase in bad debt expenses, which was partially offset by lower variable compensation.

Technology

Revenues in the Technology segment decreased $8.5 million, or 15.4%, to $47.1 million in the quarter compared to $55.6 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated negative impact from FX, revenues decreased $8.0 million, or 14.4%, compared to the prior year quarter. The decrease in revenues was primarily due to lower demand for litigation and global cross-border investigation services, as well as lower revenues related to the completion of transition services associated with the September 2018 sale of the Company’s Ringtail e-discovery software and related business. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $6.4 million, or 13.7% of segment revenues, compared to $12.9 million, or 23.1% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was due to lower revenues and higher compensation, primarily related to a 19.5% increase in billable headcount.

Strategic Communications

Revenues in the Strategic Communications segment decreased $2.2 million, or 3.8%, to $56.9 million in the quarter compared to $59.1 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated negative impact from FX, revenues decreased $1.0 million, or 1.7%, compared to the prior year quarter. This decrease in revenues was primarily due to a $1.9 million decline in pass-through revenues. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $10.0 million, or 17.6% of segment revenues, compared to $10.5 million, or 17.7% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was due to higher compensation, primarily related to a 13.2% increase in billable headcount, which was partially offset by a decline in SG&A expenses.

2020 Guidance

The Company is reaffirming its full year 2020 revenue guidance of between $2.450 billion and $2.550 billion. The Company is also reaffirming its full year 2020 EPS guidance of between $5.32 and $5.82 and full year 2020 Adjusted EPS guidance of between $5.50 and $6.00. The variance between EPS and Adjusted EPS guidance for full year 2020 includes an estimated non-cash interest expense of $0.18 per share related to the Company's 2023 Convertible Notes.

Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 5,800 employees located in 27 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.35 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2019. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com .

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In the accompanying analysis of financial information, we sometimes use information derived from consolidated and segment financial information that may not be presented in our financial statements or prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Certain of these measures are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") rules. Specifically, we have referred to the following non-GAAP financial measures:

Total Segment Operating Income





Adjusted EBITDA





Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA





Adjusted EBITDA Margin





Adjusted Net Income





Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share





Free Cash Flow

We have included the definitions of Segment Operating Income (Loss) and Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which are GAAP financial measures, below in order to more fully define the components of certain non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. We define Segment Operating Income (Loss) as a segment’s share of consolidated operating income. We define Total Segment Operating Income, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as the total of Segment Operating Income (Loss) for all segments, which excludes unallocated corporate expenses. We use Segment Operating Income (Loss) for the purpose of calculating Adjusted Segment EBITDA. We define Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a segment’s share of consolidated operating income before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges and goodwill impairment charges. We use Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a basis to internally evaluate the financial performance of our segments because we believe it reflects current core operating performance and provides an indicator of the segment’s ability to generate cash. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues.

We define Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as the total of Adjusted Segment EBITDA for all segments, which excludes unallocated corporate expenses. We define Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as consolidated net income before income tax provision, other non-operating income (expense), depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, gain or loss on sale of a business and losses on early extinguishment of debt. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of our operating results, including underlying trends. In addition, EBITDA is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by many of our competitors. It is used by investors, financial analysts, rating agencies and others to value and compare the financial performance of companies in our industry. Therefore, we also believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, considered along with corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with additional information for comparison of our operating results with the operating results of other companies.

We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share ("Adjusted EPS"), which are non-GAAP financial measures, as net income and earnings per diluted share ("EPS"), respectively, excluding the impact of remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, losses on early extinguishment of debt, non-cash interest expense on convertible notes and the gain or loss on sale of a business. We use Adjusted Net Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted EPS. Management uses Adjusted EPS to assess total Company operating performance on a consistent basis. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with an additional understanding of our business operating results, including underlying trends.

We define Free Cash Flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less cash payments for purchases of property and equipment. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure, when considered together with our GAAP financial results, provides management and investors with an additional understanding of the Company’s ability to generate cash for ongoing business operations and other capital deployment.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined in the same manner by all companies and may not be comparable with other similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for or superior to, the information contained in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income and Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

FTI CONSULTING, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 304,206 $ 369,373 Accounts receivable: Billed receivables 578,722 540,584 Unbilled receivables 435,234 418,288 Allowances for doubtful accounts and unbilled services (299,038 ) (265,500 ) Accounts receivable, net 714,918 693,372 Current portion of notes receivable 32,279 35,106 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 75,938 80,810 Total current assets 1,127,341 1,178,661 Property and equipment, net 91,753 93,672 Operating lease assets 152,245 159,777 Goodwill 1,196,162 1,202,767 Other intangible assets, net 33,588 38,432 Notes receivable, net 64,646 69,033 Other assets 39,172 40,800 Total assets $ 2,704,907 $ 2,783,142 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other $ 163,162 $ 158,936 Accrued compensation 314,018 416,903 Billings in excess of services provided 40,288 36,698 Total current liabilities 517,468 612,537 Long-term debt, net 315,808 275,609 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 161,753 176,378 Deferred income taxes 155,293 151,352 Other liabilities 75,482 78,124 Total liabilities 1,225,804 1,294,000 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized — 5,000; none outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized — 75,000; shares issued and outstanding — 36,710 (2020) and 37,390 (2019) 367 374 Additional paid-in capital 122,743 216,162 Retained earnings 1,518,374 1,413,453 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (162,381 ) (140,847 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,479,103 1,489,142 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,704,907 $ 2,783,142









FTI CONSULTING, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 (unaudited) Revenues $ 607,852 $ 606,119 Operating expenses Direct cost of revenues 413,011 386,266 Selling, general and administrative expenses 126,928 129,906 Amortization of other intangible assets 2,314 1,852 542,253 518,024 Operating income 65,599 88,095 Other income (expense) Interest income and other 2,202 2,609 Interest expense (5,157 ) (4,793 ) (2,955 ) (2,184 ) Income before income tax provision 62,644 85,911 Income tax provision 14,470 21,313 Net income $ 48,174 $ 64,598 Earnings per common share ― basic $ 1.33 $ 1.75 Weighted average common shares outstanding ― basic 36,169 36,960 Earnings per common share ― diluted $ 1.27 $ 1.69 Weighted average common shares outstanding ― diluted 37,852 38,168 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $0 $ 9,568 $ (4,815 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 9,568 (4,815 ) Comprehensive income $ 57,742 $ 59,783









FTI CONSULTING, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 (unaudited) Revenues $ 1,212,445 $ 1,157,393 Operating expenses Direct cost of revenues 815,258 735,332 Selling, general and administrative expenses 253,887 243,091 Amortization of other intangible assets 4,645 3,713 1,073,790 982,136 Operating income 138,655 175,257 Other income (expense) Interest income and other 7,219 2,768 Interest expense (10,018 ) (9,539 ) (2,799 ) (6,771 ) Income before income tax provision 135,856 168,486 Income tax provision 30,935 41,243 Net income $ 104,921 $ 127,243 Earnings per common share ― basic $ 2.89 $ 3.44 Weighted average common shares outstanding ― basic 36,292 36,970 Earnings per common share ― diluted $ 2.76 $ 3.33 Weighted average common shares outstanding ― diluted 38,021 38,193 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $0 $ (21,534 ) $ 408 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (21,534 ) 408 Comprehensive income $ 83,387 $ 127,651









FTI CONSULTING, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net income $ 48,174 $ 64,598 $ 104,921 $ 127,243 Add back: Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes 2,255 2,137 4,480 4,245 Tax impact of non-cash interest expense on convertible notes (586 ) (556 ) (1,165 ) (1,103 ) Tax impact of gain on sale of business (1) — — — (2,097 ) Adjusted net income $ 49,843 $ 66,179 $ 108,236 $ 128,288 Earnings per common share — diluted $ 1.27 $ 1.69 $ 2.76 $ 3.33 Add back: Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes 0.06 0.05 0.12 0.11 Tax impact of non-cash interest expense on convertible notes (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Tax impact of gain on sale of business (1) — — — (0.05 ) Adjusted earnings per common share — diluted $ 1.32 $ 1.73 $ 2.85 $ 3.36 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding ― diluted 37,852 38,168 38,021 38,193

(1) For the six months ended June 30, 2019, represents a discrete tax adjustment resulting from a change in estimate related to the accounting for the sale of our Ringtail e-discovery software and related business.









FTI CONSULTING, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF EPS GUIDANCE TO ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE

Year Ended December 31, 2020 Low High Guidance on estimated earnings per common share — diluted (GAAP) (1) $ 5.32 $ 5.82 Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes, net of tax 0.18 0.18 Guidance on estimated adjusted earnings per common share (non-GAAP) (1) $ 5.50 $ 6.00

(1) The forward-looking guidance on estimated 2020 EPS and Adjusted EPS does not reflect other gains and losses (all of which would be excluded from Adjusted EPS) related to the future impact of remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, losses on early extinguishment of debt, or gain or loss on sale of a business as these items are dependent on future events that are uncertain and difficult to predict. The forward-looking guidance excludes any shares of common stock potentially issuable upon conversion of the 2023 Convertible Notes from the calculation of EPS.









Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

(unaudited) Corporate

Finance &

Restructuring Forensic and

Litigation

Consulting Economic

Consulting Technology Strategic

Communications Unallocated

Corporate Total Net income $ 48,174 Interest income and other (2,202 ) Interest expense 5,157 Income tax provision 14,470 Operating income (loss) $ 73,811 $ (10,382 ) $ 20,216 $ 3,432 $ 8,798 $ (30,276 ) $ 65,599 Depreciation and amortization 1,038 1,165 1,433 3,003 552 693 7,884 Amortization of other intangible assets 1,415 170 45 — 684 — 2,314 Adjusted EBITDA $ 76,264 $ (9,047 ) $ 21,694 $ 6,435 $ 10,034 $ (29,583 ) $ 75,797 Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

(unaudited) Corporate

Finance &

Restructuring Forensic and

Litigation

Consulting Economic

Consulting Technology Strategic

Communications Unallocated

Corporate Total Net income $ 104,921 Interest income and other (7,219 ) Interest expense 10,018 Income tax provision 30,935 Operating income $ 120,475 $ 9,124 $ 31,612 $ 15,021 $ 16,290 $ (53,867 ) $ 138,655 Depreciation and amortization 2,017 2,581 2,703 5,898 1,138 1,370 15,707 Amortization of other intangible assets 2,718 456 89 — 1,382 — 4,645 Adjusted EBITDA $ 125,210 $ 12,161 $ 34,404 $ 20,919 $ 18,810 $ (52,497 ) $ 159,007









Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

(unaudited) Corporate

Finance &

Restructuring Forensic and

Litigation

Consulting Economic

Consulting Technology Strategic

Communications Unallocated

Corporate Total Net income $ 64,598 Interest income and other (2,609 ) Interest expense 4,793 Income tax provision 21,313 Operating income $ 48,779 $ 26,779 $ 21,747 $ 10,550 $ 9,132 $ (28,892 ) $ 88,095 Depreciation and amortization 947 1,174 1,521 2,325 589 681 7,237 Amortization of other intangible assets 766 288 45 — 753 — 1,852 Adjusted EBITDA $ 50,492 $ 28,241 $ 23,313 $ 12,875 $ 10,474 $ (28,211 ) $ 97,184 Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

(unaudited) Corporate

Finance &

Restructuring Forensic and

Litigation

Consulting Economic

Consulting Technology Strategic

Communications Unallocated

Corporate Total Net income $ 127,243 Interest income and other (2,768 ) Interest expense 9,539 Income tax provision 41,243 Operating income $ 84,463 $ 57,219 $ 44,236 $ 20,986 $ 19,348 $ (50,995 ) $ 175,257 Depreciation and amortization 1,857 2,260 3,028 4,612 1,163 1,383 14,303 Amortization of other intangible assets 1,533 579 89 — 1,512 — 3,713 Adjusted EBITDA $ 87,853 $ 60,058 $ 47,353 $ 25,598 $ 22,023 $ (49,612 ) $ 193,273







FTI CONSULTING, INC.

OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT



Segment

Revenues Adjusted

EBITDA Adjusted

EBITDA

Margin Utilization Average

Billable

Rate Revenue-

Generating

Headcount (in thousands) (at period end) Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 246,011 $ 76,264 31.0 % 71 % $ 494 1,362 Forensic and Litigation Consulting 106,381 (9,047 ) (8.5 )% 46 % $ 327 1,326 Economic Consulting 151,493 21,694 14.3 % 73 % $ 508 810 Technology (1) 47,084 6,435 13.7 % N/M N/M 386 Strategic Communications (1) 56,883 10,034 17.6 % N/M N/M 761 $ 607,852 $ 105,380 17.3 % 4,645 Unallocated Corporate (29,583 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 75,797 12.5 % Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

(unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 453,760 $ 125,210 27.6 % 70 % $ 473 1,362 Forensic and Litigation Consulting 253,978 12,161 4.8 % 52 % $ 332 1,326 Economic Consulting 283,631 34,404 12.1 % 70 % $ 478 810 Technology (1) 105,807 20,919 19.8 % N/M N/M 386 Strategic Communications (1) 115,269 18,810 16.3 % N/M N/M 761 $ 1,212,445 $ 211,504 17.4 % 4,645 Unallocated Corporate (52,497 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 159,007 13.1 % Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 (unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 190,003 $ 50,492 26.6 % 68 % $ 475 1,011 Forensic and Litigation Consulting 145,870 28,241 19.4 % 65 % $ 340 1,212 Economic Consulting 155,502 23,313 15.0 % 79 % $ 524 712 Technology (1) 55,632 12,875 23.1 % N/M N/M 323 Strategic Communications (1) 59,112 10,474 17.7 % N/M N/M 672 $ 606,119 $ 125,395 20.7 % 3,930 Unallocated Corporate (28,211 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 97,184 16.0 % Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

(unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 350,969 $ 87,853 25.0 % 69 % $ 453 1,011 Forensic and Litigation Consulting 284,867 60,058 21.1 % 66 % $ 337 1,212 Economic Consulting 297,773 47,353 15.9 % 78 % $ 501 712 Technology (1) 106,968 25,598 23.9 % N/M N/M 323 Strategic Communications (1) 116,816 22,023 18.9 % N/M N/M 672 $ 1,157,393 $ 242,885 21.0 % 3,930 Unallocated Corporate (49,612 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 193,273 16.7 %

N/M — Not meaningful

(1) The majority of the Technology and Strategic Communications segments' revenues are not generated based on billable hours. Accordingly, utilization and average billable rate metrics are not presented as they are not meaningful as a segment-wide metric.









FTI CONSULTING, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2020 2019 (unaudited) Operating activities Net income $ 104,921 $ 127,243 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 15,707 14,304 Amortization and impairment of other intangible assets 4,645 3,713 Acquisition-related contingent consideration 1,120 186 Provision for doubtful accounts 11,624 6,260 Share-based compensation 12,147 10,207 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 5,987 5,748 Deferred income taxes

4,128 966 Other 13 225 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions: Accounts receivable, billed and unbilled (42,804 ) (186,854 ) Notes receivable 5,993 8,343 Prepaid expenses and other assets 8,979 (1,953 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other 2,230 (11,606 ) Income taxes (2,344 ) 23,458 Accrued compensation (107,217 ) (55,183 ) Billings in excess of services provided 4,285 505 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 29,414 (54,438 ) Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (13,899 ) (20,661 ) Other 14 69 Net cash used in investing activities (13,885 ) (20,592 ) Financing activities Borrowings under revolving line of credit 90,000 25,000 Repayments under revolving line of credit (55,000 ) (5,000 ) Purchase and retirement of common stock (99,678 ) (66,893 ) Net issuance of common stock under equity compensation plans (6,523 ) 1,009 Payments for business acquisition liabilities (3,948 ) (2,282 ) Deposits and other 5,098 1,014 Net cash used in financing activities (70,051 ) (47,152 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (10,645 ) (781 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (65,167 ) (122,963 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 369,373 312,069 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 304,206 $ 189,106









FTI CONSULTING, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) (in thousands) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 152,976 $ 47,648 $ 29,414 $ (54,438 ) Purchases of property and equipment (5,663 ) (10,508 ) (13,899 ) (20,661 ) Free Cash Flow $ 147,313 $ 37,140 $ 15,515 $ (75,099 )

