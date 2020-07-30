Adventist Health Tulare Turns to Mach7’s eUnity SMARTviewer and Universal Worklist to Power its Radiology Reading Strategy

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Vt., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mach7, a leading provider of data management and enterprise imaging solutions for healthcare organizations, announced today that Adventist Health Tulare has implemented Mach7’s eUnity SMARTviewer zero-footprint image viewing and integration platform and Universal Worklist to support diagnostic radiology reading.



Adventist Health is a faith-based, nonprofit integrated health system serving more than 80 communities on the West Coast and in Hawaii. They conduct approximately 1.2 million studies per year throughout their network of hospitals and clinics in both rural and urban communities. Adventist Tulare performs over 30,000 studies per year to serve their regional network.

The eUnity SMARTviewer is a unique platform that integrates with any PACS, VNA or EMR and provides a single common viewer for everyone. What makes it especially powerful is that it can be used for enterprise viewing, and then expanded to support diagnostic reading with built-in toolsets that allow advanced manipulation of images – all through simple configuration.

Referring physicians and radiologists at Adventist Health Tulare are all using eUnity today within their network for enterprise viewing as well as advanced visualization of diagnostic radiology, mammography, multi-modality breast imaging and high-level reconstruction. Radiologists leverage the Mach7 Universal Worklist together with eUnity to read onsite, at neighboring hospitals and from home. For Tulare, this translates into profound operational efficiency and clinical flexibility to meet everyone’s needs.

Adventist Health diagnostic radiologist Dr. Edward Gabriel commented, “The implementation of eUnity has added significant improvement in workflow and functionality for the diagnostic radiology team. The ability to access images from multiple PACS and databases and then view through a single interface for uniformity is the holy grail for our radiology group that is committed to providing meaningful diagnoses to referring physicians.”

“This implementation is another example that demonstrates not only eUnity’s unparalleled multi-tasking capability as a zero-footprint enterprise viewer and diagnostic reading solution, but also the power of our vendor neutral architectures that integrate tightly to support customized workflows,” said Mike Lampron, CEO of Mach7 Technologies. “We are very excited about the collaborative partnership that we have established with Adventist Health Tulare and look forward to helping them expand their enterprise imaging growth strategy.”

About Mach7 Technologies

Mach7 Technologies (ASX:M7T) develops innovative data management solutions that create a clear and complete view of the patient to inform diagnosis, reduce care delivery delays and costs, and improve patient outcomes. Mach7’s award-winning enterprise imaging platform provides a vendor neutral foundation for unstructured data consolidation and communication to power interoperability and enables healthcare enterprises to build their best-of-breed clinical ecosystems. Mach7’s sophisticated workflow tools, advanced clinical viewing and optimized vendor neutral archiving solutions unlock silos of legacy systems empowering healthcare providers to own, access and share patient data without boundaries. Visit Mach7t.com .

*Client Outlook is a subsidiary of Mach7

About Adventist Health

Adventist Health is a faith-based, nonprofit integrated health system serving more than 80 communities on the West Coast and in Hawaii. Founded on Seventh-day Adventist heritage and values, Adventist Health provides care in hospitals, clinics, home care agencies, hospice agencies and joint-venture retirement centers in both rural and urban communities. Through a compassionate and talented team of 37,000 people comprised of associates, medical staff, physicians, allied health professionals and volunteers, Adventist Health is transforming the American healthcare experience with an innovative, yet timeless, whole-person focus on physician, mental, spiritual and social healing. www.adventisthealth.org/tulare for more information.

For more information:

Bob Tranchida

VP of Marketing, Mach7 Technologies

bob.tranchida@mach7t.com

802.861.7745



