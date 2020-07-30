Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,139 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 177,048 in the last 365 days.

Aravive to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences in August

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aravive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV), a clinical-stage oncology company developing transformative therapeutics, today announced that the Company will present and conduct one-on-one meetings at the following three virtual investor conferences in August:

  • William Blair Biotech Focus Conference on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. ET
  • BTIG Biotechnology Conference on Monday, August 10, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. ET
  • Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 1:45 p.m. ET

Live webcasts and audio archives of the presentations will be available at http://ir.aravive.com.

About Aravive
Aravive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV) is a clinical-stage oncology company developing transformative treatments designed to halt the progression of life-threatening diseases. Aravive’s lead product candidate, AVB-500, is an ultra-high affinity decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway. On July 23, 2020, Aravive announced the successful completion of a Phase 1b trial of AVB-500 in platinum resistant ovarian cancer and selection of the recommended Phase 2 dose. Analysis of all safety data to date showed that AVB-500 has been generally well-tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicities or unexpected safety signals. While the Phase 1b trial was a safety trial and not powered to demonstrate efficacy, all 5 patients in the 15 mg/kg cohort experienced clinical benefit, with 1 complete response (CR), 2 partial responses, and 2 stable disease. Across all cohorts, AVB-500 plus paclitaxel data showed an ORR of 35% (8/23 patients, including 2 CRs). For more information, please visit www.aravive.com.

Contacts:
Media:
Sheryl Seapy, W2O
sseapy@w2ogroup.com
(949) 903-4750

Investors:
Luke Heagle, W2O 
lheagle@w2ogroup.com
(910) 726-1372

Primary Logo

You just read:

Aravive to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences in August

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.