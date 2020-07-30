Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sandy Spring Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- OLNEY, Md., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., (Nasdaq- SASR), the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, announced that the board of directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.30 per share payable on August 19, 2020 to shareholders of record on August 12, 2020. This dividend is consistent with the previous linked quarter and the third quarter of 2019.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc./Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 65 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail bankingmortgageprivate banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton Jackson, Sandy Spring Insurance Corporation and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of insurance and wealth management services.

For additional information or questions, please contact:
            Daniel J. Schrider, President & Chief Executive Officer, or
            Philip J. Mantua, Executive V.P. & Chief Financial Officer
            Sandy Spring Bancorp
            17801 Georgia Avenue
            Olney, Maryland 20832
            1-800-399-5919
            E-mail: DSchrider@sandyspringbank.com
                        PMantua@sandyspringbank.com
            Website:  www.sandyspringbank.com   

            Media Contact:
            Jen Schell
            301-570-8331
            jschell@sandyspringbank.com

