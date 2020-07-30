Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- GREAT NECK, N.Y., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOAN) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share to be paid to all shareholders of record on October 9, 2020. The dividend will be paid on October 15, 2020.



SOURCE: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.

Contact: Assaf Ran, CEO (516) 444-3400