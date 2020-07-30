Generac Reports Record Second Quarter 2020 Results

Net sales and earnings dramatically exceed expectations driven by substantial growth in residential products; 2020 outlook significantly increased due to emerging “Home as a Sanctuary” trend

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights

Net sales increased to $546.8 million during the second quarter of 2020 as compared to $541.9 million in the prior-year second quarter. Core sales growth, which excludes both the impact of acquisitions and foreign currency, increased approximately 1%.

— Residential product sales increased 27.2% to $341.4 million as compared to $268.4 million last year.

— Commercial & Industrial (“C&I”) product sales decreased 32.8% to $154.9 million as compared to $230.4 million in the prior year.

Adjusted net income attributable to the Company, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation schedules, was $88.5 million, or $1.40 per share, as compared to $74.9 million, or $1.20 per share, in the second quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA before deducting for noncontrolling interests, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation schedules, was $123.1 million, or 22.5% of net sales, as compared to $111.9 million, or 20.6% of net sales, in the prior year.

Cash flow from operations was $101.8 million as compared to $8.0 million in the prior year. Free cash flow, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation schedules, was $89.0 million as compared to $(9.8) million for 2019. The increase was primarily due to a significant working capital investment that was made in the prior year which did not repeat in the current year. Modestly higher net income and lower capital expenditures also added to the increase in cash flow versus the prior year.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company had $689 million of liquidity comprised of $397 million of cash and equivalents and $292 million available under its ABL revolving credit facility, which matures in June 2023. Also, the Company has no financial covenants and no maturities on its term loan until December 2026.

The Company is increasing its full-year 2020 sales growth guidance to now be approximately 5 to 8% of positive year-over-year growth, which is an increase from the 5 to 10% decline previously expected. Adjusted EBITDA margins, before deducting for non-controlling interests, are now expected to be approximately 21.5 to 22.0%, which is an increase from the 19.0 to 20.0% previously expected.

“Second quarter revenue and earnings dramatically exceeded our expectations primarily driven by robust demand for home standby generators as a result of the heightened awareness of the need for backup power since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. With power outages on the rise, concerns of utility shutoffs in California, an active hurricane forecast for the upcoming season, and Americans spending more time at home, demand for home standby generators is at an all-time high,” said Aaron Jagdfeld, President and Chief Executive Officer. “However, as expected, the ongoing pandemic around the world has significantly impacted demand for C&I products. As a result, during the second quarter we initiated a number of meaningful restructuring actions in this part of our business to better align our current cost structure with customer demand.”

Jagdfeld continued, “While there remains a high degree of uncertainty around the magnitude and timing of an economic recovery, demand for our residential products is clearly benefitting from the emerging “Home as a Sanctuary” trend as the importance of having an uninterrupted supply of power has never been more evident. This trend, along with elevated concerns about future outages, is underpinning the significant increase we are now expecting in our full-year revenue and earnings outlook for 2020. I’m extremely proud of our team’s efforts in ramping up operations to respond to this tremendous increase in demand, while at the same time providing the products, services, and support that are both essential and critical to our customers around the globe.”

Additional Second Quarter 2020 Consolidated Highlights

The current year net income includes $11.5 million of pre-tax charges relating to business optimization and other restructuring costs to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and decline in oil prices. The cost actions taken include certain headcount reductions, non-cash asset write-downs, and other charges. The charges, which primarily relate to C&I products, consist of $6.3 million classified within costs of goods sold and $5.2 million classified within operating expenses.

Gross profit margin improved 210 basis points to 38.2% compared to 36.1% in the prior-year second quarter, which includes the impact of the aforementioned $6.3 million of charges classified within cost of goods sold. Excluding the impact of these charges, gross profit margin was 39.4%, an improvement of 330 basis points over the prior year. The increase was primarily driven by favorable sales mix from significantly higher shipments of home standby generators, along with lower mix of C&I products.

Operating expenses increased $14.5 million, or 13.8%, as compared to the second quarter of 2019, which includes the impact of the aforementioned $5.2 million of charges classified within operating expenses. Excluding the impact of these charges, operating expenses for the quarter increased $9.3 million, or 8.9%, as compared to the prior year. The increase was primarily driven by higher employee costs and marketing spend, including incremental spend related to Clean Energy products, partially offset by a reduction in operating expenses for the international segment.

Provision for income taxes for the current year quarter was $18.5 million, or an effective tax rate of 22.5%, as compared to $18.8 million, or a 23.4% effective tax rate, for the prior year. The lower effective tax rate in the current year is driven by higher share-based compensation deductions and a favorable geographical mix of earnings.

Business Segment Results

Domestic Segment

Domestic segment sales increased 9.3% to $460.8 million as compared to $421.5 million in the prior year quarter. The current year quarter experienced strong growth in shipments of home standby and portable generators as elevated outage activity and nationwide stay-at-home orders heightened consumer awareness of power reliability concerns. Chore products sold directly to consumers were also strong during the quarter as homeowners increased outdoor project activity while spending more time at home. In addition, shipments of the recently launched PWRcell energy storage system had a modest impact on growth despite the solar market being negatively impacted by deferrals of installations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This residential products growth was partially offset by continued weakness in sales of C&I mobile products following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and collapse in oil prices, as well as lower shipments of C&I products to national telecom customers as compared to a strong prior-year comparison.

Adjusted EBITDA for the segment was $121.3 million, or 26.3% of net sales, as compared to $103.7 million in the prior year, or 24.6% of net sales. This margin increase was driven by the favorable sales mix, partially offset by the aforementioned higher operating expense investments.

International Segment

International segment sales, which consists primarily of C&I products, decreased 28.5% to $86.1 million as compared to $120.4 million in the prior year quarter. Core sales, which excludes the unfavorable impact of currency, declined approximately 25% compared to the prior year. The decline was driven by a continued broad-based sharp drop in global demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which magnified the underlying slower economic growth and geopolitical headwinds that were already being experienced.

Adjusted EBITDA for the segment, before deducting for noncontrolling interests, was $1.9 million, or 2.2% of net sales, as compared to $8.2 million, or 6.8% of net sales, in the prior year. Decreased operating leverage on the lower sales volumes was the primary contributor to the margin decline, despite a proactive reduction in operating expenses.

Updated 2020 Outlook

While the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global C&I products is particularly severe, demand for residential products is benefitting from the emerging “Home as a Sanctuary” trend as more people are working, learning and in general, spending more time at home. With an aging and under-invested electrical grid and power outage severity on the rise, backup power for residential applications has now become more important than ever. Furthermore, the Company’s residential products have historically proven to be more resilient and tend to decouple from the broader economic environment as demand is more driven by power outages.

These incrementally positive fundamentals for residential products resulted in the significant revenue outperformance during the second quarter and are driving a much higher outlook for the second half of the year. Accordingly, the Company is raising its prior guidance for revenue growth for full-year 2020, and now expects an increase of approximately 5 to 8% compared to the prior year, which compares to the 5 to 10% decline previously expected. This guidance assumes a level of power outages in line with the longer-term baseline average, the benefit of one significant power shut-off event in California, and a recovery of the solar market in the second half of the year. In addition, should the outage environment in the second half of 2020 be higher due to an active hurricane season and widespread utility shut-offs in California, approximately 2 to 3% of additional revenue growth is possible over and beyond this baseline guidance.

As a result of the higher revenue expectations, net income margin, before deducting for non-controlling interests, is now expected to be approximately 12.0 to 12.5% for the full-year 2020, which is an increase from the prior expectation of between 9.5% to 10.5%. The corresponding adjusted EBITDA margin is now expected to be approximately 21.5 to 22.0%, which is an increase from the 19.0% to 20.0% previously expected.

Conference Call and Webcast

Generac management will hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, July 30, 2020 to discuss second quarter 2020 operating results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 415-3113 (domestic) or +1 (678) 509-7544 (international) and entering passcode 7396165.

The conference call will also be webcast simultaneously on Generac's website ( http://www.generac.com ), accessed under the Investor Relations link. The webcast link will be made available on the Company’s website prior to the start of the call within the Events section of the Investor Relations website.

Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website. A telephonic replay will also be available approximately two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or +1 (404) 537-3406 (international) and entering passcode 7396165. The telephonic replay will be available for 7 days.

About Generac

Founded in 1959, Generac is a leading global designer and manufacturer of a wide range of energy technology solutions and other power products. As an industry leader serving residential, light commercial, and industrial markets, Generac's products and solutions are available globally through a broad network of independent dealers, distributors, retailers, e-commerce partners, wholesalers and equipment rental companies, as well as sold direct to certain end user customers.

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release, as well as other information provided from time to time by Generac Holdings Inc. or its employees, may contain forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements give Generac's current expectations and projections relating to the Company's financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "confident," "may," "should," "can have," "likely," "future," “optimistic” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events.

Any such forward looking statements are not guarantees of performance or results, and involve risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control) and assumptions. Although Generac believes any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect Generac's actual financial results and cause them to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, including:

frequency and duration of power outages impacting demand for our products;

availability, cost and quality of raw materials and key components from our global supply chain and labor needed in producing our products;

the impact on our results of possible fluctuations in interest rates, foreign currency exchange rates, commodities, product mix and regulatory tariffs;

the possibility that the expected synergies, efficiencies and cost savings of our acquisitions will not be realized, or will not be realized within the expected time period;

the risk that our acquisitions will not be integrated successfully;

difficulties we may encounter as our business expands globally or into new markets;

our dependence on our distribution network;

our ability to invest in, develop or adapt to changing technologies and manufacturing techniques;

loss of our key management and employees;

increase in product and other liability claims or recalls;

failures or security breaches of our networks or information technology systems;

changes in environmental, health and safety, or product compliance laws and regulations affecting our products or operations; and

the duration and scope of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are uncertain and may or will continue to adversely affect our operations, supply chain, distribution, and demand for certain of our products and services.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, Generac's actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in any forward-looking statements. In the current environment, some of the above factors have materialized and may or will continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which may cause actual results to vary from these forward-looking statements. A detailed discussion of these and other factors that may affect future results is contained in Generac's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), particularly in the Risk Factors section of the 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its periodic reports on Form 10-Q. Stockholders, potential investors and other readers should consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by Generac in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Generac undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

Core Sales

The Company references core sales to further supplement Generac's condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Core sales excludes the impact of acquisitions and fluctuations in foreign currency translation. Management believes that core sales facilitates easier and more meaningful comparison of net sales performance with prior and future periods.

Adjusted EBITDA

The computation of adjusted EBITDA attributable to the Company is based on the definition of EBITDA contained in Generac's credit agreement dated as of May 31, 2013, as amended. To supplement the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Generac provides a summary to show the computation of adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the impact of noncontrolling interests, taking into account certain charges and gains that were recognized during the periods presented.

Adjusted Net Income

To further supplement Generac's condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company provides a summary to show the computation of adjusted net income attributable to the Company. Adjusted net income attributable to the Company is defined as net income before noncontrolling interests and provision for income taxes adjusted for the following items: cash income tax expense, amortization of intangible assets, amortization of deferred financing costs and original issue discount related to the Company's debt, intangible impairment charges, certain transaction costs and other purchase accounting adjustments, losses on extinguishment of debt, business optimization expenses, certain other non-cash gains and losses, and adjusted net income attributable to non-controlling interests.

Free Cash Flow

In addition, we reference free cash flow to further supplement Generac's condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, plus proceeds from beneficial interests in securitization transactions, less expenditures for property and equipment, and is intended to be a measure of operational cash flow taking into account additional capital expenditure investment into the business.

The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Please see the accompanying Reconciliation Schedules and our SEC filings for additional discussion of the basis for Generac's reporting of Non-GAAP financial measures, which includes why the Company believes these measures provide useful information to investors and the additional purposes for which management uses the non-GAAP financial information.

Generac Holdings Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (U.S. Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 546,848 $ 541,916 $ 1,022,763 $ 1,012,269 Costs of goods sold 337,865 346,078 641,460 654,256 Gross profit 208,983 195,838 381,303 358,013 Operating expenses: Selling and service 62,526 52,309 117,665 99,598 Research and development 19,455 17,694 38,104 31,303 General and administrative 29,782 27,658 57,671 52,420 Amortization of intangibles 7,667 7,251 15,448 12,593 Total operating expenses 119,430 104,912 228,888 195,914 Income from operations 89,553 90,926 152,415 162,099 Other (expense) income: Interest expense (7,932 ) (10,452 ) (16,985 ) (20,724 ) Investment income 660 452 1,620 1,366 Other, net (216 ) (393 ) (2,130 ) (1,454 ) Total other expense, net (7,488 ) (10,393 ) (17,495 ) (20,812 ) Income before provision for income taxes 82,065 80,533 134,920 141,287 Provision for income taxes 18,473 18,827 27,917 33,812 Net income 63,592 61,706 107,003 107,475 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,553 ) (252 ) (3,602 ) 656 Net income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. $ 66,145 $ 61,958 $ 110,605 $ 106,819 Net income attributable to common shareholders per common share - basic: $ 1.04 $ 0.99 $ 1.73 $ 1.75 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic: 62,267,083 61,921,711 62,190,438 61,841,823 Net income attributable to common shareholders per common share - diluted: $ 1.02 $ 0.98 $ 1.70 $ 1.74 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted: 63,364,253 62,405,863 63,363,721 62,349,030 Comprehensive income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. $ 66,758 $ 57,398 $ 63,660 $ 96,925





Generac Holdings Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (U.S. Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 396,734 $ 322,883 Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses 322,937 319,538 Inventories 544,372 522,024 Prepaid expenses and other assets 33,063 31,384 Total current assets 1,297,106 1,195,829 Property and equipment, net 317,822 316,976 Customer lists, net 47,162 55,552 Patents and technology, net 76,824 85,546 Other intangible assets, net 6,905 8,259 Tradenames, net 145,740 148,377 Goodwill 796,169 805,284 Deferred income taxes 2,129 2,933 Operating lease and other assets 77,768 46,913 Total assets $ 2,767,625 $ 2,665,669 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings $ 52,343 $ 58,714 Accounts payable 230,229 261,977 Accrued wages and employee benefits 36,937 41,361 Other accrued liabilities 164,179 132,629 Current portion of long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations 3,032 2,383 Total current liabilities 486,720 497,064 Long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations 841,116 837,767 Deferred income taxes 96,539 96,328 Operating lease and other long-term liabilities 184,956 140,432 Total liabilities 1,609,331 1,571,591 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 61,019 61,227 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.01, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 71,960,067 and 71,667,726 shares issued at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 720 717 Additional paid-in capital 512,318 498,866 Treasury stock, at cost (331,415 ) (324,551 ) Excess purchase price over predecessor basis (202,116 ) (202,116 ) Retained earnings 1,190,749 1,084,383 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (72,526 ) (24,917 ) Stockholders’ equity attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. 1,097,730 1,032,382 Noncontrolling interests (455 ) 469 Total stockholders’ equity 1,097,275 1,032,851 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,767,625 $ 2,665,669





Generac Holdings Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (U.S. Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Operating activities Net income $ 107,003 $ 107,475 Adjustment to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 17,471 14,754 Amortization of intangible assets 15,448 12,593 Amortization of original issue discount and deferred financing costs 1,286 2,376 Deferred income taxes 8,029 11,108 Share-based compensation expense 9,974 7,928 Other non-cash charges 8,906 400 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (19,021 ) (8,794 ) Inventories (35,316 ) (21,157 ) Other assets (1,220 ) (3,086 ) Accounts payable (22,987 ) (68,539 ) Accrued wages and employee benefits (3,604 ) (14,912 ) Other accrued liabilities 31,851 (16,077 ) Excess tax benefits from equity awards (4,706 ) (1,455 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 113,114 22,614 Investing activities Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 12 49 Proceeds from beneficial interests in securitization transactions 1,324 1,396 Expenditures for property and equipment (26,332 ) (34,376 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired – (112,941 ) Net cash used in investing activities (24,996 ) (145,872 ) Financing activities Proceeds from short-term borrowings 122,489 35,790 Proceeds from long-term borrowings 81 – Repayments of short-term borrowings (125,745 ) (24,325 ) Repayments of long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations (2,460 ) (2,000 ) Payment of contingent acquisition consideration (4,000 ) – Cash dividends paid to noncontrolling interest of subsidiary – (285 ) Taxes paid related to equity awards (10,951 ) (4,441 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 7,570 3,419 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (13,016 ) 8,158 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,251 ) 985 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 73,851 (114,115 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 322,883 224,482 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 396,734 $ 110,367





Generac Holdings Inc. Segment Reporting and Product Class Information (U.S. Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) Net Sales Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Reportable Segments 2020 2019 2020 2019 Domestic (1) $ 460,774 $ 421,532 $ 836,804 $ 778,030 International (1) 86,074 120,384 185,959 234,239 Total net sales $ 546,848 $ 541,916 $ 1,022,763 $ 1,012,269 Product Classes Residential products $ 341,352 $ 268,374 $ 598,971 $ 486,204 Commercial & industrial products 154,890 230,428 326,957 439,552 Other (1) 50,606 43,114 96,835 86,513 Total net sales $ 546,848 $ 541,916 $ 1,022,763 $ 1,012,269 Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Domestic (1) $ 121,256 $ 103,686 $ 204,030 $ 184,914 International (1) 1,884 8,200 5,134 14,100 Total adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 123,140 $ 111,886 $ 209,164 $ 199,014 (1) In the fourth quarter of 2019, management determined that the Latin American export operations of the legacy Generac business (GPS LATAM) should have been included in the International reportable segment. Previously, GPS LATAM was reported in the Domestic segment, in amounts that were not material. To reflect this change, management has chosen to correct the net sales and adjusted EBITDA by segment as follows: For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, net sales of $4,406 and $7,156, and adjusted EBITDA of $845 and $592, respectively, were moved from the Domestic segment to the International segment. (2) See reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. on the following reconciliation schedule.





Generac Holdings Inc. Reconciliation Schedules (U.S. Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) (Unaudited) Net income to Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. $ 66,145 $ 61,958 $ 110,605 $ 106,819 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,553 ) (252 ) (3,602 ) 656 Net income 63,592 61,706 107,003 107,475 Interest expense 7,932 10,452 16,985 20,724 Depreciation and amortization 16,803 14,740 32,919 27,347 Provision for income taxes 18,473 18,827 27,917 33,812 Non-cash write-down and other adjustments (1) (893 ) 1,726 1,391 326 Non-cash share-based compensation expense (2) 5,400 4,334 9,974 7,928 Transaction costs and credit facility fees (3) 358 413 592 1,699 Business optimization and other charges (4) 11,460 73 11,972 242 Other 15 (385 ) 411 (539 ) Adjusted EBITDA 123,140 111,886 209,164 199,014 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests 132 763 30 2,813 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. $ 123,008 $ 111,123 $ 209,134 $ 196,201 (1) Includes gains/losses on disposals of assets, unrealized mark-to-market adjustments on commodity contracts, and certain foreign currency related adjustments. A full description of these and the other reconciliation adjustments contained in these schedules is included in Generac's SEC filings. (2) Represents share-based compensation expense to account for stock options, restricted stock and other stock awards over their respective vesting periods. (3) Represents transaction costs incurred directly in connection with any investment, as defined in our credit agreement, equity issuance or debt issuance or refinancing, together with certain fees relating to our senior secured credit facilities. (4) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, represents severance, non-cash asset write-downs, and other charges to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and decline in oil prices. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, represents severance and other charges related to the consolidation of certain of our facilities. Net income to Adjusted net income reconciliation Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. $ 66,145 $ 61,958 $ 110,605 $ 106,819 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,553 ) (252 ) (3,602 ) 656 Net income 63,592 61,706 107,003 107,475 Provision for income taxes 18,473 18,827 27,917 33,812 Income before provision for income taxes 82,065 80,533 134,920 141,287 Amortization of intangible assets 7,667 7,251 15,448 12,593 Amortization of deferred finance costs and original issue discount 644 1,199 1,286 2,376 Transaction costs and other purchase accounting adjustments (5) 191 173 231 1,208 Business optimization and other charges (4) 11,460 73 11,972 242 Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes 102,027 89,229 163,857 157,706 Cash income tax expense (6) (13,877 ) (14,105 ) (21,222 ) (24,615 ) Adjusted net income 88,150 75,124 142,635 133,091 Adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (342 ) 222 (923 ) 1,696 Adjusted net income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. $ 88,492 $ 74,902 $ 143,558 $ 131,395 Adjusted net income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. per common share - diluted: $ 1.40 $ 1.20 $ 2.27 $ 2.11 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted: 63,364,253 62,405,863 63,363,721 62,349,030 (5) Represents transaction costs incurred directly in connection with any investment, as defined in our credit agreement, equity issuance or debt issuance or refinancing, and certain purchase accounting adjustments. (6) Amounts for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 are now based on an anticipated cash income tax rate of approximately 17% for the year ending December 31, 2020. Amounts for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 were based on an anticipated cash income tax rate of approximately 17% for the year ended December 31, 2019. Cash income tax expense for the respective periods is based on the projected taxable income and corresponding cash tax rate for the full year after considering the effects of current and deferred income tax items, and is calculated for each respective period by applying the derived full year cash tax rate to the period’s pretax income. Free Cash Flow Reconciliation Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 101,768 $ 8,043 $ 113,114 $ 22,614 Proceeds from beneficial interests in securitization transactions 706 653 1,324 1,396 Expenditures for property and equipment (13,438 ) (18,474 ) (26,332 ) (34,376 ) Free cash flow $ 89,036 $ (9,778 ) $ 88,106 $ (10,366 ) GAAP Earnings Per Share Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Numerator Net income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. $ 66,145 $ 61,958 $ 110,605 $ 106,819 Redeemable noncontrolling interest redemption value adjustment (1,570 ) (756 ) (3,092 ) 1,676 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 64,575 $ 61,202 $ 107,513 $ 108,495 Denominator Weighted average shares, basic 62,267,083 61,921,711 62,190,438 61,841,823 Dilutive effect of stock compensation awards 1,097,170 484,152 1,173,283 507,207 Diluted shares 63,364,253 62,405,863 63,363,721 62,349,030 Net income attributable to common shareholders per share Basic $ 1.04 $ 0.99 $ 1.73 $ 1.75 Diluted $ 1.02 $ 0.98 $ 1.70 $ 1.74















