Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,147 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 177,050 in the last 365 days.

Summit Financial Group Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2020 Results

Q2 2020 Diluted EPS $0.54 compared to $0.35 for Q1 2020 and $0.68 for Q2 2019

/EIN News/ -- MOOREFIELD, W.V., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Financial Group, Inc. (“Company” or “Summit”) (NASDAQ: SMMF) today reported second quarter 2020 net income of $6.95 million, or $0.54 per diluted share. In comparison, earnings for first quarter 2020 were $4.51 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, and for second quarter 2019 were $8.56 million, or $0.68 per diluted share.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, Summit recorded net income of $11.5 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, compared with $15.7 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, for the comparable 2019 six-month period, representing a decrease of 26.8 percent or 28.5 percent per diluted share. 

H. Charles Maddy, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of Summit commented, “I am very gratified to report Summit achieved another quarter of strong core operating performance, highlighted by exceptional growth in net interest income, a relatively stable net interest margin and well-controlled noninterest expenses, despite the many economic and operational challenges posed by the COVID-19 crisis. I am especially proud of our management and employees as they continue to put forth consistent, high levels of client service during this uncertain time.”

Highlights for Q2 2020

  • Provision for credit losses of $3.00 million in Q2 2020 compared to $5.25 million in Q1 2020 and $300,000 in Q2 2019; while the increased credit provisions in 2020 resulted principally due to the estimated potential future economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis, $908,000 of the Q2 2020 provision for credit losses was attributable to loans acquired in conjunction with the purchase of the MVB Bank branches.
  • Net interest income increased 30.3 percent (annualized) compared to Q1 2020 and increased 19.7 percent versus the same period in 2019, primarily due to loan growth and lower funding costs.
  • Net interest margin in Q2 2020 decreased 8 basis points to 3.68 percent as compared to the linked quarter, as both yields on interest earning assets and deposit and other funding costs declined 38 basis points.
  • Completed acquisition of four branch banking offices located in the economically vibrant Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia from MVB Bank, Inc.
  • Mortgage warehouse lines of credit increased $85.6 million during Q2 2020.
  • 760 SBA PPP loans were originated during the quarter totaling $99.1 million.
  • Excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit, SBA PPP loans and loans acquired in conjunction with the purchase of the MVB Bank branches, loan balances decreased $7.39 million during the quarter.
  • Efficiency ratio was 51.97 percent compared to 51.41 percent in the linked quarter and 56.45 percent for Q2 2019.
  • Realized no securities gains or losses in Q2 2020 compared to realized net securities gains of $1.04 million in the linked quarter.
  • Merger expenses were $637,000 in Q2 2020 compared to $788,000 in the linked quarter.
  • Net foreclosed properties expenses decreased to $240,000 in Q2 2020 compared to $966,000 in Q1 2020; this is primarily the result of write downs of foreclosed properties to fair values totaling $946,000 in Q1 2020 compared to $218,000 in Q2 2020, while realized net gains on sales of foreclosed properties were $61,000 during both Q1 and Q2 2020.
  • Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets improved to 1.07 percent compared to 1.16 percent for the linked quarter and 1.52 percent at the end of Q2 2019.

COVID-19 Impacts

Operations

As the COVID-19 related events unfolded throughout first half 2020, Summit implemented various plans, strategies and protocols to protect our employees, maintain services for clients, assure the functional continuity of our operating systems, controls and processes, and mitigate financial risks posed by changing market conditions. In order to protect employees and assure workforce continuity and operational redundancy, we imposed business travel restrictions, enhanced our sanitizing protocols within our facilities and physically separated, to the extent possible, our critical operations workforce that cannot work remotely. We also maintained active communications with our critical vendors to assure all mission-critical activities and functions are being performed in line with our client-service standards.

Capital and Liquidity

Although there remains a high degree of uncertainty around the magnitude and duration of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, management believes that our financial position, including high levels of capital and liquidity, will allow us to successfully endure the negative economic impacts of the crisis. Our capital management activities, coupled with our historically strong earnings performance and prudent dividend practices, have allowed us to build and maintain strong capital reserves. At June 30, 2020, all of Summit’s regulatory capital ratios significantly exceeded well-capitalized standards. More specifically, the Company bank subsidiary’s Tier 1 Leverage Ratio, a common measure to evaluate a financial institutions capital strength, was 9.0% at June 30, 2020, which is well in excess of the well-capitalized regulatory minimum of 5.0%.

In addition, management believes the Company’s liquidity position remains strong. The Company’s bank subsidiary maintains a funding base largely comprised of core noninterest bearing demand deposit accounts and low cost interest-bearing transactional deposit accounts with clients that operate or reside within the footprint of its branch bank network. At June 30, 2020, the Company’s cash and cash equivalent balances were $42.8 million. In addition, Summit maintains an available-for-sale securities portfolio, comprised primarily of highly liquid U.S. agency securities, highly-rated municipal securities and U.S. agency-backed mortgage backed securities, which serves as a ready source of liquidity. At June 30, 2020, the Company’s available-for-sale securities portfolio totaled $322.5 million, $175.1 million of which was unpledged as collateral. The Company bank subsidiary’s unused borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh at June 30, 2020 was $758.3 million, and it maintained $171.6 million of borrowing availability at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond’s discount window. The Company has not experienced significant draws on clients’ available commercial lines of credit and home equity lines of credit due to the COVID-19 crisis, nor has it observed any significant or unusual client activity that portends unmanageable levels of stress on our liquidity profile.

Lending

Our actions to identify and assess our COVID-19 related credit exposures by asset classes and borrower types continue, as does our loan modification program to assist both consumer and business borrowers that are experiencing financial hardships due to COVID-19 related challenges. Accordingly, the following table summarizes the aggregate balances of loans the Company has modified as result of COVID-19 through June 30, 2020 classified by types of loans and impacted borrowers.

     Loan Balances Modified Due to COVID-19 through 6/30/2020
Dollars in thousands  Total Loan Balance as of  6/30/2020   Loans Modified  to Interest Only Payments (6 Months or Less)  Loans Modified to Payment Deferral (3 Months)  Total Loans Modified  Percentage of  Loans Modified
Hospitality Industry $ 119,204 $ 55,849 $ 43,030 $ 98,879 82.9 %
Non-Owner Occupied Retail Stores   109,078   38,354   13,802   52,156 47.8 %
Owner-Occupied Retail Stores   119,794   21,956   9,372   31,328 26.2 %
Restaurants   8,126   2,392   1,877   4,269 52.5 %
Oil & Gas Industry   31,977   914   4,378   5,292 16.5 %
Other Commercial Loans   1,005,740   88,285   34,634   122,919 12.2 %
Total Commercial Loans   1,393,919   207,750   107,093   314,843 22.6 %
Residential 1-4 Family Personal   267,170   3,933   13,404   17,337 6.5 %
Residential 1-4 Family Rentals   180,415   20,348   6,032   26,380 14.6 %
Home Equity Loans   88,929   -   569   569 0.6 %
Total Residential Real Estate Loans   536,514   24,281   20,005   44,286 8.3 %
Consumer Loans   34,640   595   605   1,200 3.5 %
Mortgage Warehouse Loans   252,472   -   -   - 0.0 %
Credit Cards and Overdrafts   2,162   -   -   - 0.0 %
Total Loans $   2,219,707 $   232,626 $   127,703 $   360,329 16.2 %
                     

Modified loans with deferred payments will continue to accrue interest during the deferral period unless otherwise classified as nonperforming. Consistent with bank regulatory guidance, borrowers that were otherwise current on loan payments that were granted COVID-19 related financial hardship payment deferrals will continue to be reported as current loans throughout the agreed upon deferral periods.  COVID-19 related loan modifications are also deemed to be insignificant borrower concessions, and therefore, such modified loans were not classified as troubled-debt restructured loans as of June 30, 2020. We anticipate that COVID-19 related loan modifications will continue throughout 2020.

The COVID-19 crisis is expected to continue to impact our financial results, as well as demand for our services and products during the second half of 2020 and potentially beyond. The short and long-term implications of the COVID-19 crisis, and related monetary and fiscal stimulus measures, on our future revenues, earnings results, allowance for credit losses, capital reserves and liquidity remain unknown at present.

Merger & Acquisition Activity

On April 24, 2020, Summit’s bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank completed its acquisition of four branch banking offices located in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia from MVB Bank, Inc., a bank subsidiary of MVB Financial Corp. Summit assumed approximately $195.0 million in deposits and acquired approximately $35.3 million in loans in conjunction with this purchase. Further, Summit completed its acquisition of Cornerstone Financial Services, Inc. (“Cornerstone”) and its subsidiary, Cornerstone Bank, headquartered in West Union, West Virginia on January 1, 2020 and converted substantially all of its data processing systems to that of Summit’s on March 21, 2020. At consummation, Cornerstone had total assets of $195.0 million, loans of $39.8 million, and deposits of $173.0 million.

Accordingly, the results of operations of Cornerstone and acquired MVB Bank branches are included in Summit’s consolidated results of operations from the dates of acquisition, and therefore Summit’s first half 2020 results reflect increased levels of average balances, income and expenses compared to its first quarter 2019 and fourth quarter 2019 results. 

Asset Quality

We realized net loan recoveries of $51,000 in second quarter 2020 compared to first quarter 2020 net loan charge-offs of $501,000 (0.10 percent of average loans annualized) while $2.51 million and $4.73 million were added to the allowance for loan credit losses through the provision for credit losses during Q2 2020 and Q1 2020, respectively. The allowance for loan credit losses stood at 1.22 percent of total loans at June 30, 2020, compared to 0.68 percent at year-end 2019.

Similarly, during Q2 2020 and Q1 2020, we also added $493,000 and $551,000, respectively, to the allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments through the provision for credit losses.

As of June 30, 2020, nonperforming assets (“NPAs”), consisting of nonperforming loans, foreclosed properties and repossessed assets, totaled $30.5 million, or 1.07 percent of assets. This compares to $29.1 million, or 1.16 percent of assets at the linked quarter-end and $34.9 million, or 1.52 percent of assets at the end of Q2 2019.

Results from Operations

Total revenue for second quarter 2020, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, increased 2.3 percent to $26.7 million compared to $26.1 million for second quarter 2019, which included $1.1 million realized securities gains and $1.9 million gain on sale of Summit Insurance Services, LLC. For the year-to-date period ended June 30, 2020, total revenue was $52.6 million compared to $48.9 million for the same period of 2019, representing a 7.6 percent increase primarily as a result of higher net interest income.

For the second quarter of 2020, net interest income was $23.1 million, an increase of 19.7 percent from the $19.3 million reported in the prior-year second quarter and a 7.6 percent increase compared to the linked quarter. The net interest margin for second quarter 2020 was 3.68 percent compared to 3.76 percent for the linked quarter and 3.72 percent for the year-ago quarter. Excluding the impact of accretion and amortization of fair value acquisition accounting adjustments, Summit’s net interest margin would have been 3.61 percent for Q2 2020, 3.70 percent for Q1 2020 and 3.62 percent for Q2 2019. 

Noninterest income, consisting primarily of service fee income from community banking activities and trust and wealth management fees, for second quarter 2020 was $3.60 million compared to $4.50 million for the linked quarter and $6.81 million for the comparable period of 2019, which included $1.09 million realized securities gains and $1.91 million gain on sale of Summit Insurance Services, LLC. Excluding realized securities gains and the gain on the sale of Summit Insurance Services, LLC, noninterest income was $3.82 million for second quarter 2019.

We recorded a $3.0 million provision for credit losses during second quarter 2020 compared to $5.25 million for the linked quarter and $300,000 in Q2 2019. As result of the adoption of CECL, the provision for credit losses now represents an estimate of the full amount of expected credit losses relative to loans, whereas under the pre-CECL incurred loss accounting method, the provision was only an estimate of probable existing loan losses.

Q2 2020 total noninterest expense decreased 0.9 percent to $15.2 million compared to $15.3 million for the prior-year second quarter and increased 1.3 percent compared to the linked quarter. 

Noninterest expense for the first half of 2020 increased 3.4 percent compared to the first half of 2019. Our well-controlled noninterest expense includes increased expenses associated with the acquired Cornerstone and MVB branch operations (including merger-related expenses), decreased write-downs of foreclosed properties and income related to deferred director compensation plan expense of $100,000 for the first six months of 2020 compared to expense of $594,000 for the same period of 2019.  Under our director deferred compensation plans, directors optionally elect to defer their director fees into a "phantom" investment plan whereby the Company recognizes expense or benefit relative to the phantom returns or losses of such investments. As result of the stock market’s deterioration during 2020, we recognized income related to deferred director compensation this quarter.

Balance Sheet

At June 30, 2020, total assets were $2.86 billion, an increase of $457.9 million, or 19.0 percent since December 31, 2019. Total loans, net of unearned fees and allowance for loan losses, were $2.19 billion at June 30, 2020, up $292.1 million, or 15.4 percent, from the $1.90 billion reported at year-end 2019.  Loans, excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit and acquired MVB loans, increased $91.7 million during the quarter, or 19.9 percent (annualized), and have increased $144.9 million, or 16.2 percent (on an annualized basis) since year-end 2019.

At June 30, 2020, core deposits were $2.26 billion, an increase of $574.6 million, or 34.2 percent, since year end 2019. During first half 2020, checking deposits increased $382.5 million or 42.9 percent, core time deposits grew by $49.2 million or 13.2 percent and savings deposits increased $142.9 million or 34.2 percent.  Excluding acquired deposits (of both Cornerstone and MVB branches), core deposits have increased $206.6 million, or 12.3 percent, since year end 2019.

Shareholders’ equity was $263.4 million as of June 30, 2020 compared to $247.8 million at December 31, 2019.  In conjunction with the acquisition of Cornerstone on January 1, 2020, Summit issued 570,000 shares of common stock valued at $15.4 million to the former Cornerstone shareholders.

Tangible book value per common share decreased to $16.63 at June 30, 2020 compared to $18.11 at December 31, 2019. Summit had 12,922,045 outstanding common shares at Q2 2020 quarter end compared to 12,408,542 at year end 2019.

As announced in Q1 2020, the Board of Directors authorized the open market repurchase of up to 750,000 shares of the issued and outstanding shares of Summit's common stock. The timing and quantity of stock purchases under this repurchase plan are at the discretion of management. During Q2 2020, 8,722 shares of our common stock were repurchased under the Plan at an average price of $18.69 per share.

Asset Quality

As of June 30, 2020, nonperforming assets (“NPAs”), consisting of nonperforming loans, foreclosed properties, and repossessed assets, were $30.5 million, or 1.07 percent of assets. This compares to $29.1 million, or 1.16 percent of assets at the linked quarter-end, and $30.8 million, or 1.28 percent of assets at year end 2019.

Second quarter 2020 net loan recoveries were $51,000, or 0.01 percent of average loans annualized; while adding $3.0 million to the allowance for loan losses through the provision for loan credit losses. The allowance for loan credit losses stood at 1.22 percent of total loans at June 30, 2020, compared to 0.68 percent at year-end 2019. 

About the Company

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a $2.86 billion financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and Southern regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc., which operates 40 banking locations.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains comments or information that constitute forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates” and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, “should”, “would” and “could” are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially. Factors that might cause such a difference include: the effect of the COVID-19 crisis, including the negative impacts and disruptions on the communities we serve, and the domestic and global economy, which may have an adverse effect on our business; current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing prices, high unemployment rates, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters, and any slowdown in global economic growth; fiscal and monetary policies of the Federal Reserve; future provisions for credit losses on loans and debt securities; changes in nonperforming assets; changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; the successful integration of operations of our acquisitions; changes in banking laws and regulations; changes in tax laws; the impact of technological advances; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; and changes in the national and local economies. We undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this press release.

 

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:  SMMF)    
Quarterly Performance Summary (unaudited)      
Q2 2020 vs Q2 2019      
       
   For the Quarter Ended  Percent
 Dollars in thousands 6/30/2020 6/30/2019  Change
 Statements of Income      
Interest income      
Loans, including fees $ 25,624   $ 24,352 5.2 %
Securities   2,253     2,396 -6.0 %
Other   60     134 -55.2 %
Total interest income   27,937     26,882 3.9 %
Interest expense      
Deposits   4,186     5,967 -29.8 %
Borrowings   685     1,652 -58.5 %
Total interest expense   4,871     7,619 -36.1 %
Net interest income   23,066     19,263 19.7 %
Provision for credit losses   3,000     300 n/m  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   20,066     18,963 5.8 %
       
Noninterest income      
Insurance commissions   24     606 -96.0 %
Trust and wealth management fees   582     612 -4.9 %
Service charges on deposit accounts   882     1,224 -27.9 %
Bank card revenue   1,087     893 21.7 %
Realized securities gains   -     1,086 n/a  
Gain on sale of Summit Insurance Services, LLC   -     1,906 n/a  
Bank owned life insurance income   275     248 10.9 %
Other income   748     235 218.3 %
Total noninterest income   3,598     6,810 -47.2 %
Noninterest expense      
Salaries and employee benefits   7,930     7,576 4.7 %
Net occupancy expense   977     880 11.0 %
Equipment expense   1,360     1,219 11.6 %
Professional fees   417     475 -12.2 %
Advertising and public relations   93     155 -40.0 %
Amortization of intangibles   410     420 -2.4 %
FDIC premiums   110     88 25.0 %
Bank card expense   560     473 18.4 %
Foreclosed properties expense, net of losses   240     1,545 -84.5 %
Merger-related expense   637     382 66.8 %
Other expenses   2,463     2,116 16.4 %
Total noninterest expense   15,197     15,329 -0.9 %
Income before income taxes   8,467     10,444 -18.9 %
Income taxes   1,518     1,880 -19.3 %
Net income $ 6,949   $ 8,564 -18.9 %
               


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:  SMMF)    
Quarterly Performance Summary (unaudited)      
Q2 2020 vs Q2 2019      
       
   For the Quarter Ended  Percent
  6/30/2020 6/30/2019  Change
Per Share Data      
Earnings per common share      
Basic $ 0.54   $ 0.68   -20.6 %
Diluted $ 0.54   $ 0.68   -20.6 %
       
Cash dividends $ 0.17   $ 0.15   13.3 %
Dividend payout ratio   31.7 %   21.9 % 44.7 %
       
Average common shares outstanding      
Basic   12,911,979     12,539,095   3.0 %
Diluted   12,943,804     12,600,071   2.7 %
       
Common shares outstanding at period end   12,922,045     12,449,986   3.8 %
       
Performance Ratios      
Return on average equity   10.75 %   14.62 % -26.5 %
Return on average tangible equity   13.57 %   17.02 % -20.3 %
Return on average assets   1.02 %   1.52 % -32.9 %
Net interest margin (A)   3.68 %   3.72 % -1.1 %
Efficiency ratio (B)   51.97 %   56.45 % -7.9 %
                 

NOTE (A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.

NOTE (B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding merger-related expenses, gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:  SMMF)    
Six Month Performance Summary (unaudited)      
2020 vs 2019      
       
   For the Six Months Ended  Percent
 Dollars in thousands 6/30/2020 6/30/2019  Change
Statements of Income      
Interest income      
Loans, including fees $ 50,859   $ 47,404 7.3 %
Securities   4,563     4,981 -8.4 %
Other     158       365 -56.7 %
Total interest income     55,580       52,750 5.4 %
Interest expense      
Deposits   9,537     11,531 -17.3 %
Borrowings     1,534       3,383 -54.7 %
Total interest expense     11,071       14,914 -25.8 %
Net interest income   44,509     37,836 17.6 %
Provision for credit losses     8,250       550 n/m  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     36,259       37,286 -2.8 %
       
Noninterest income      
Insurance commissions   31     1,780 -98.3 %
Trust and wealth management fees   1,247     1,198 4.1 %
Service charges on deposit accounts   2,145     2,405 -10.8 %
Bank card revenue   2,020     1,707 18.3 %
Realized securities gains   1,038     1,082 -4.1 %
Gain on sale of Summit Insurance Services, LLC   -     1,906 n/a  
Bank owned life insurance income   539     486 10.9 %
Other income     1,079       476 126.7 %
Total noninterest income     8,099       11,040 -26.6 %
Noninterest expense      
Salaries and employee benefits   15,601     14,923 4.5 %
Net occupancy expense   1,860     1,803 3.2 %
Equipment expense   2,789     2,398 16.3 %
Professional fees   804     878 -8.4 %
Advertising and public relations   244     308 -20.8 %
Amortization of intangibles   839     897 -6.5 %
FDIC premiums   275     88 212.5 %
Bank card expense   1,063     911 16.7 %
Foreclosed properties expense, net of losses   1,207     1,930 -37.5 %
Merger-related expense   1,425     445 220.2 %
Other expenses     4,088       4,608 -11.3 %
Total noninterest expense     30,195       29,189 3.4 %
Income before income taxes   14,163     19,137 -26.0 %
Income taxes     2,708       3,481 -22.2 %
Net income $   11,455   $   15,656 -26.8 %
               


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:  SMMF)    
Six Month Performance Summary (unaudited)      
2020 vs 2019    
       
   For the Six Months Ended  Percent
  6/30/2020 6/30/2019  Change
Per Share Data      
Earnings per common share      
Basic $ 0.89   $ 1.24   -28.2 %
Diluted $ 0.88   $ 1.23   -28.5 %
       
Cash dividends $ 0.34   $ 0.29   17.2 %
Dividend payout ratio   38.6 %   23.3 % 65.7 %
       
Average common shares outstanding      
Basic   12,940,590     12,627,806   2.5 %
Diluted   12,983,146     12,688,865   2.3 %
       
Common shares outstanding at period end   12,922,045     12,449,986   3.8 %
       
Performance Ratios      
Return on average equity   8.83 %   13.46 % -34.4 %
Return on average tangible equity   10.99 %   15.93 % -31.0 %
Return on average assets   0.78 %   1.39 % -43.9 %
Net interest margin (A)   3.72 %   3.69 % 0.8 %
Efficiency ratio (B)   51.70 %   56.35 % -8.3 %
                 

NOTE (A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.

NOTE (B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding merger-related expenses, gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:  SMMF)        
Five Quarter Performance Summary (unaudited)          
         
   For the Quarter Ended
 Dollars in thousands 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019
Statements of Income          
Interest income          
Loans, including fees $ 25,624   $ 25,235   $ 24,772   $ 24,940   $ 24,352
Securities   2,253     2,310     2,195     2,184     2,396
Other   60     98     105     125     134
Total interest income   27,937     27,643     27,072     27,249     26,882
Interest expense          
Deposits   4,186     5,351     5,952     6,214     5,967
Borrowings   685     849     1,292     1,615     1,652
Total interest expense   4,871     6,200     7,244     7,829     7,619
Net interest income   23,066     21,443     19,828     19,420     19,263
Provision for credit losses   3,000     5,250     500     500     300
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   20,066     16,193     19,328     18,920     18,963
Noninterest income          
Insurance commissions   24     7     90     40     606
Trust and wealth management fees   582     665     734     632     612
Service charges on deposit accounts   882     1,263     1,377     1,312     1,224
Bank card revenue   1,087     933     906     924     893
Realized securities gains (losses)   -     1,038     403     453     1,086
Gain on sale of Summit Insurance Services, LLC   -     -     -     -     1,906
Bank owned life insurance income   275     264     310     247     248
Other income   748     332     584     151     235
Total noninterest income   3,598     4,502     4,404     3,759     6,810
Noninterest expense                            
Salaries and employee benefits   7,930     7,672     7,099     7,044     7,576
Net occupancy expense   977     883     815     799     880
Equipment expense   1,360     1,429     1,278     1,296     1,219
Professional fees   417     387     412     388     475
Advertising and public relations   93     152     214     177     155
Amortization of intangibles   410     429     401     404     420
FDIC premiums   110     165     -     -     88
Bank card expense   560     503     454     455     473
Foreclosed properties expense, net   240     966     262     305     1,545
Merger-related expenses   637     788     98     74     382
Other expenses   2,463     1,625     2,126     1,864     2,116
Total noninterest expense   15,197     14,999     13,159     12,806     15,329
Income before income taxes   8,467     5,696     10,573     9,873     10,444
Income tax expense   1,518     1,190     2,424     1,812     1,880
Net income $ 6,949   $ 4,506   $ 8,149   $ 8,061   $ 8,564
                             


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:  SMMF)          
Five Quarter Performance Summary (unaudited)          
           
  For the Quarter Ended
  6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019
Per Share Data          
Earnings per common share          
Basic $ 0.54   $ 0.35   $ 0.66   $ 0.65   $ 0.68  
Diluted $ 0.54   $ 0.35   $ 0.65   $ 0.65   $ 0.68  
           
Cash dividends $ 0.17   $ 0.17   $ 0.15   $ 0.15   $ 0.15  
Dividend payout ratio   31.7 %   49.1 %   22.3 %   23.0 %   21.9 %
           
Average common shares outstanding          
Basic   12,911,979     12,975,429     12,400,932     12,412,982     12,539,095  
Diluted   12,943,804     13,028,409     12,458,702     12,467,777     12,600,071  
           
Common shares outstanding at period end   12,922,045     12,920,244     12,408,542     12,400,804     12,449,986  
           
Performance Ratios          
Return on average equity   10.75 %   6.92 %   13.32 %   13.51 %   14.62 %
Return on average tangible equity   13.57 %   8.55 %   15.25 %   15.55 %   17.02 %
Return on average assets   1.02 %   0.73 %   1.39 %   1.41 %   1.52 %
Net interest margin (A)   3.68 %   3.76 %   3.63 %   3.63 %   3.72 %
Efficiency ratio (B)   51.97 %   51.41 %   52.25 %   52.91 %   56.45 %
                               

NOTE (A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.

NOTE (B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding merger-related expenses, gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:  SMMF)        
Selected Balance Sheet Data (unaudited)          
           
 Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019
           
 Assets          
Cash and due from banks $ 16,572     $ 18,633     $ 28,137     $ 12,374     $ 13,481  
Interest bearing deposits other banks   26,218       22,821       33,751       40,296       42,994  
Securities, available for sale   322,539       305,045       276,355       265,347       269,920  
Securities, held to maturity   80,497       -       -       -       -  
Loans, net   2,192,541       1,982,661       1,900,425       1,838,891       1,805,850  
Property held for sale   17,954       18,287       19,276       20,979       21,390  
Premises and equipment, net   51,847       47,078       44,168       43,592       42,896  
Goodwill and other intangible assets   48,513       34,132       23,022       23,182       23,585  
Cash surrender value of life insurance policies   55,315       46,497       43,603       43,216       42,976  
Other assets     49,355         38,168         34,755         35,732         36,022  
Total assets $   2,861,351     $   2,513,322     $   2,403,492     $   2,323,609     $   2,299,114  
           
 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity          
Deposits $ 2,451,769     $ 2,044,914     $ 1,913,237     $ 1,832,285     $ 1,797,493  
Short-term borrowings   90,945       161,745       199,345       206,694       225,343  
Long-term borrowings and subordinated debentures   20,297       20,301       20,306       20,311       20,315  
Other liabilities   34,909       30,337       22,840       21,897       20,262  
Shareholders' equity     263,431         256,025         247,764         242,422         235,701  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $   2,861,351     $   2,513,322     $   2,403,492     $   2,323,609     $   2,299,114  
           
Book value per common share $ 20.39     $ 19.82     $ 19.97     $ 19.55     $ 18.93  
Tangible book value per common share $ 16.63     $ 17.17     $ 18.11     $ 17.68     $ 17.04  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets   7.6 %     9.0 %     9.4 %     9.5 %     9.3 %
                                       


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ:  SMMF)        
Regulatory Capital Ratios (unaudited)          
           
  6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019  
Summit Financial Group, Inc.          
CET1 Risk-based Capital 10.5 % 10.8 % 11.1 % 11.2 % 11.1 %
Tier 1 Risk-based Capital 9.7 % 11.7 % 12.1 % 12.2 % 12.1 %
Total Risk-based Capital 11.3 % 12.5 % 12.7 % 12.8 % 12.8 %
Tier 1 Leverage 9.0 % 10.2 % 10.5 % 10.4 % 10.4 %
           
Summit Community Bank, Inc.          
CET1 Risk-based Capital 10.5 % 11.7 % 12.1 % 12.2 % 11.9 %
Tier 1 Risk-based Capital 10.5 % 11.7 % 12.1 % 12.2 % 11.9 %
Total Risk-based Capital 11.4 % 12.5 % 12.7 % 12.9 % 12.6 %
Tier 1 Leverage 9.0 % 10.2 % 10.6 % 10.4 % 10.2 %
                     


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ:  SMMF)      
Loan Composition (unaudited)          
           
Dollars in thousands 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019
           
Commercial $ 311,755   $ 224,659   $ 207,138   $ 199,391   $ 204,138
Mortgage warehouse lines   252,472     166,826     126,237     145,039     101,607
Commercial real estate          
Owner occupied   336,143     331,486     276,218     255,828     262,901
Non-owner occupied   593,168     580,619     629,206     567,670     574,677
Construction and development          
Land and development   92,706     92,332     84,112     69,589     67,769
Construction   48,115     43,121     37,523     56,255     46,975
Residential real estate          
Conventional   371,225     378,540     354,963     359,399     360,752
Jumbo   76,360     64,944     70,947     69,815     70,171
Home equity   88,929     75,170     76,568     78,493     81,373
Consumer   35,781     36,611     36,470     36,982     36,715
Other     13,053       12,961       14,117       13,371       11,924
Total loans, net of unearned fees   2,219,707     2,007,269     1,913,499     1,851,832     1,819,002
Less allowance for credit losses     27,166       24,608       13,074       12,941       13,152
Loans, net $   2,192,541   $   1,982,661   $   1,900,425   $   1,838,891   $   1,805,850
                             


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ:  SMMF)      
Deposit Composition (unaudited)          
           
Dollars in thousands 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019
Core deposits          
Non-interest bearing checking $ 443,190   $ 337,446   $ 260,553   $ 241,999   $ 234,397
Interest bearing checking   830,258     648,214     630,352     602,059     588,948
Savings   561,029     457,010     418,096     305,891     301,403
Time deposits     422,286       384,062       373,125       371,178       365,275
Total core deposits   2,256,763     1,826,732     1,682,126     1,521,127     1,490,023
           
Brokered time deposits   90,279     111,156     150,554     227,369     222,901
Other non-core time deposits     104,727       107,026       80,557       83,789       84,569
Total deposits $   2,451,769   $   2,044,914   $   1,913,237   $   1,832,285   $   1,797,493
                             


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:  SMMF)        
Asset Quality Information (unaudited)          
           
   For the Quarter Ended
 Dollars in thousands 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019
           
Gross loan charge-offs $ 218     $ 698     $ 455     $ 843     $ 391  
Gross loan recoveries     (269 )       (197 )       (88 )       (132 )       (111 )
Net loan charge-offs/(recoveries) $   (51 )   $   501     $   367     $   711     $   280  
           
Net loan charge-offs to average loans (annualized)   -0.01 %     0.10 %     0.08 %     0.16 %     0.06 %
Allowance for loan credit losses $ 27,166     $ 24,608     $ 13,074     $ 12,941     $ 13,152  
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of period end loans   1.22 %     1.23 %     0.68 %     0.70 %     0.72 %
Allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments $ 3,477     $ 2,984     $ -     $ -     $ -  
Nonperforming assets:          
Nonperforming loans          
Commercial $ 754     $ 560     $ 764     $ 835     $ 948  
Commercial real estate   5,822       5,644       5,800       7,037       6,544  
Residential construction and development   14       11       326       191       66  
Residential real estate   5,873       4,343       4,404       4,461       5,657  
Consumer   29       65       116       115       160  
Other     35         100         100         100         100  
Total nonperforming loans     12,527         10,723         11,510         12,739         13,475  
Foreclosed properties          
Commercial real estate   1,774       1,866       1,930       1,514       1,544  
Commercial construction and development   4,511       4,511       4,601       4,909       4,910  
Residential construction and development   10,645       10,774       11,169       12,847       13,132  
Residential real estate     1,024         1,136         1,576         1,709         1,804  
Total foreclosed properties     17,954         18,287         19,276         20,979         21,390  
Other repossessed assets     -         49         17         16         12  
Total nonperforming assets $   30,481     $   29,059     $   30,803     $   33,734     $   34,877  
           
Nonperforming loans to period end loans   0.56 %     0.53 %     0.60 %     0.69 %     0.74 %
Nonperforming assets to period end assets   1.07 %     1.16 %     1.28 %     1.45 %     1.52 %
           
Troubled debt restructurings          
Performing $ 22,117     $ 22,966     $ 23,339     $ 23,420     $ 23,266  
Nonperforming     3,003         2,831         2,337         2,443         2,915  
Total troubled debt restructurings $   25,120     $   25,797     $   25,676     $   25,863     $   26,181  
                                       


Loans Past Due 30-89 Days (unaudited)          
   For the Quarter Ended    
 Dollars in thousands 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019
           
Commercial $ 196   $ 160   $ 111   $ 390   $ 375
Commercial real estate   1,231     2,106     1,196     312     1,719
Construction and development   8     53     236     65     235
Residential real estate   2,763     5,178     4,775     5,573     5,670
Consumer   164     222     269     365     234
Other     3       7       25       63       9
Total $   4,365   $   7,726   $   6,612   $   6,768   $   8,242
                             


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:  SMMF)                  
Average Balance Sheet, Interest Earnings & Expenses and Average Rates            
Q2 2020 vs Q1 2020 vs Q2 2019 (unaudited)                    
                       
  Q2 2020   Q1 2020   Q2 2019
  Average Earnings / Yield /   Average Earnings / Yield /   Average Earnings / Yield /
Dollars in thousands Balances Expense Rate   Balances Expense Rate   Balances Expense Rate
                       
ASSETS                      
Interest earning assets                      
Loans, net of unearned interest (1)                    
Taxable $ 2,118,158     $ 25,466   4.84 %   $ 1,935,473     $ 25,089   5.21 %   $ 1,749,032     $ 24,184   5.55 %
Tax-exempt (2)   17,244       200   4.66 %     14,873       185   5.00 %     14,695       213   5.81 %
Securities                      
Taxable   248,792       1,453   2.35 %     258,889       1,757   2.73 %     203,049       1,607   3.17 %
Tax-exempt (2)   120,385       1,012   3.38 %     70,239       699   4.00 %     100,307       999   3.99 %
Interest bearing deposits other banks and Federal funds sold     41,776         60   0.58 %       35,648         98   1.11 %       38,214         134   1.41 %
Total interest earning assets   2,546,355       28,191   4.45 %     2,315,122       27,828   4.83 %     2,105,297       27,137   5.17 %
                       
Noninterest earning assets                      
Cash & due from banks   16,672           14,422           14,124      
Premises & equipment   50,457           46,151           41,318      
Other assets   140,355           120,846           109,642      
Allowance for credit losses     (25,799 )           (20,452 )           (13,260 )    
Total assets $   2,728,040         $   2,476,089         $   2,257,121      
                       
 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                  
                       
Liabilities                      
Interest bearing liabilities                      
Interest bearing demand deposits $ 764,852     $ 369   0.19 %   $ 643,955     $ 1,081   0.68 %   $ 575,240     $ 1,731   1.21 %
Savings deposits   512,634       1,200   0.94 %     449,021       1,337   1.20 %     305,342       921   1.21 %
Time deposits   625,717       2,617   1.68 %     615,102       2,933   1.92 %     673,272       3,315   1.97 %
Short-term borrowings   95,744       499   2.10 %     119,607       630   2.12 %     187,120       1,397   2.99 %
Long-term borrowings and subordinated debentures     20,299         186   3.69 %       20,304         219   4.34 %       20,317         255   5.03 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   2,019,246       4,871   0.97 %     1,847,989       6,200   1.35 %     1,761,291       7,619   1.74 %
                       
Noninterest bearing liabilities                      
Demand deposits   417,992           339,340           241,811      
Other liabilities     32,238             28,400             19,750      
Total liabilities   2,469,476           2,215,729           2,022,852      
                       
Shareholders' equity     258,564             260,360             234,269      
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $   2,728,040         $   2,476,089         $   2,257,121      
                       
NET INTEREST EARNINGS     $ 23,320         $ 21,628         $ 19,518  
                       
NET INTEREST MARGIN       3.68 %         3.76 %         3.72 %
                       
(1) - For purposes of this table, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.          
(2) - Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted assuming a Federal tax rate of 21% for all periods presented. The tax equivalent adjustment resulted in an increase in interest income of $254,000, $185,000, and $256,000 for Q2 2020, Q1 2020 and Q2 2019, respectively.
   


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:  SMMF)            
Average Balance Sheet, Interest Earnings & Expenses and Average Rates        
YTD 2020 vs YTD 2019 (unaudited)              
               
  YTD 2020     YTD 2019  
  Average Earnings / Yield /   Average Earnings / Yield /
Dollars in thousands Balances Expense Rate   Balances Expense Rate
               
ASSETS              
Interest earning assets              
Loans, net of unearned  interest (1)              
Taxable $ 2,026,814     $ 50,555   5.02 %   $ 1,730,801     $ 47,090   5.49 %
Tax-exempt (2)   16,059       385   4.82 %     14,801       397   5.41 %
Securities              
Taxable   253,840       3,211   2.54 %     199,759       3,292   3.32 %
Tax-exempt (2)   95,313       1,710   3.61 %     107,586       2,138   4.01 %
Interest bearing deposits other banks and Federal funds sold     38,712         159   0.83 %       44,910         365   1.64 %
Total interest earning assets   2,430,738       56,020   4.63 %     2,097,857       53,282   5.12 %
               
Noninterest earning assets              
Cash & due from banks   15,548           13,005      
Premises & equipment   48,303           39,877      
Other assets   130,604           111,334      
Allowance for loan losses     (24,342 )           (13,287 )    
Total assets $   2,600,851         $   2,248,786      
               
 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY            
               
Liabilities              
Interest bearing liabilities              
Interest bearing demand deposits $ 704,404     $ 1,449   0.41 %   $ 566,183     $ 3,395   1.21 %
Savings deposits   480,827       2,537   1.06 %     307,990       1,819   1.19 %
Time deposits   620,409       5,550   1.80 %     663,853       6,317   1.92 %
Short-term borrowings   107,675       1,129   2.11 %     193,672       2,869   2.99 %
Long-term borrowings and subordinated debentures     20,301         405   4.01 %       20,319         514   5.10 %
    1,933,616       11,070   1.15 %     1,752,017       14,914   1.72 %
Noninterest bearing liabilities              
Demand deposits   378,667           244,984      
Other liabilities   29,106             19,096      
Total liabilities   2,341,389           2,016,097      
               
Shareholders' equity     259,462             232,689      
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $   2,600,851         $   2,248,786      
               
NET INTEREST EARNINGS     $   44,950         $   38,368  
               
NET INTEREST MARGIN       3.72 %         3.69 %
               
(1) - For purposes of this table, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.      
(2) - Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted assuming a Federal tax rate of 21%. The tax equivalent adjustment resulted in an increase in interest income of $440,000 and $532,000 for the YTD 2020 and YTD 2019 periods, respectively.
   


Contact:
Telephone:
Email:
     Robert S. Tissue, Executive Vice President & CFO
(304) 530-0552
rtissue@summitfgi.com
     

Primary Logo

You just read:

Summit Financial Group Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2020 Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.