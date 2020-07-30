Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces New Contract with Diversified Healthcare Partners, to Provide its iUGO Care Platform to over 50,000 Patients in Ohio, Oregon and Washington State

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Ontario, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTCQB:RQHTF) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a technology company focused on developing flexible, scalable mobile health (mHealth) and telemedicine solutions for Community-Based Healthcare, today announced that it has signed a contract with Diversified Healthcare Partners to provide its iUGO Care Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM), Behavioral Health Integration (BHI) and Principle Care Management (PCM) platform to over 50,000 eligible Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance patients in Ohio, Oregon and Washington State.



“We are thrilled to be working with Diversified Healthcare Partners (DHP) to bring our iUGO Care platform to over 50,000 eligible Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance patients throughout Ohio, Oregon and Washington State,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. “The DHP team has decades of experience in the healthcare industry and an established network across the US. Our contract with Diversified Healthcare Partners will enable Reliq to continue to grow our business in new States. Onboarding in South Texas and Florida has been a challenge for Reliq over the last several months, as the healthcare systems in these areas have been effectively paralyzed by the overwhelming number of new COVID-19 cases. Over the last month we’ve refocused our onboarding efforts on regions where our clients are still able to onboard new patients, including North Texas, Puerto Rico and now Ohio, Oregon and Washington State. In the last month alone, new and existing clients have purchased over 2,000 monitoring devices (ForaCare D40g’s) from Reliq, and we expect the pace of onboarding to continue to accelerate. While the global pandemic has created some short-term challenges for our business in certain regions, it has also created significant new demand for our virtual care solutions in many others. Our pipeline has more than doubled since March as more and more large healthcare organizations recognize the critical importance of caring for their chronic disease patients virtually in the home, particularly with influenza season and a potential second wave of coronavirus infections just around the corner. With the iUGO Care platform clinicians can help their chronic disease patients improve their overall health by better managing their chronic conditions, and reduce their risk of exposure to the novel coronavirus, thereby preventing further strain on the already overburdened acute care system.”

“Diversified Healthcare Partners is an innovative healthcare organization that provides remote patient monitoring, chronic care management, telemedicine and behavioral health monitoring to physician offices, home health agencies, independent living communities, assisted living communities, managed care organizations and accountable care organizations,” said David Carter, CEO of Diversified Healthcare Partners. “Our clients serve over 50,000 eligible patients and that number is growing on a daily basis. We chose Reliq’s iUGO Care as the technology platform we will use with our clients because it is by far the most comprehensive offering in the telehealth space.”

“We have been impressed with not only the ease of use of the iUGO Care platform and its ability to serve the needs of the entire telehealth spectrum, but also with the Reliq team’s deep knowledge of this market, clinical expertise and technical capabilities,” said Keith Laxton, President and COO of Diversified Healthcare Partners. “Working with such a capable partner makes the process of implementing a comprehensive telehealth solution for our clients far easier than we ever expected. We will be able to onboard our first patients within weeks.”

About Diversified Healthcare Partners

Diversified Healthcare Partners provides remote patient monitoring, chronic care management, telemedicine and behavior monitoring to physician offices, home health agencies, independent living communities, assisted living communities, managed care organizations and accountable care organizations throughout the United States (website currently undergoing updates – https://diversifiedhealthcarepartners.com).

About Reliq Health

Reliq Health Technologies is a healthcare technology company that specializes in developing innovative software solutions for the Community Care market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT and on the OTCQB as RQHTF (www.reliqhealth.com).

