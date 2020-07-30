Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- EDINBURG, Va., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (“Shentel”) (Nasdaq: SHEN) announced second quarter 2020 financial and operating results.



Second Quarter 2020 Highlights



Record quarter for Broadband data net additions of 6,000

Wireless prepaid gross and net additions grew 15.8% and 469.2%, respectively, over prior year period

Sprint travel dispute favorably resolved with fee reset to $18.0 million per year for 2019 to 2021

Operating cash flow was $67.8 million consistent with prior year period

Normalized free cash flow grew 38.5% to $46.1 million compared to the second quarter 2019, driven primarily by our Wireless segment

"We continue to manage through the changes created by COVID-19 and the Sprint/T-Mobile merger. Our broadband business had strong operating results driven by demand from stay-at-home and work-from-home initiatives, new offerings and complementary temporary increases in bandwidth speeds and data allowances," said President and CEO, Christopher E. French. "We have the most robust broadband network in our service areas, and it has continued to perform very well. Our wireless business began to rebound in the second quarter with strong prepaid growth and all of our COVID-19 related temporary retail store closures were able to re-open by the end of the quarter. We expect to return to pre-COVID postpaid sales levels when the economies in our markets fully re-open. Our wireless segment continues to generate strong and steady cash flow.”

Shentel's second-quarter earnings conference call will be webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 30, 2020. The webcast and related materials will be available on Shentel’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.shentel.com .

COVID-19 Update

Broadband

The stay-at-home directives by our governments spurred strong demand for broadband services during the second quarter 2020 resulting in record data net additions of 6,000 and the first quarter of positive video net additions since 2014.



Approximately 700 COVID-19 related non-payment service disconnections were deferred during the quarter ending June 30, 2020. We resumed normal collection practices on July 1, 2020 and expect this will have minimal impact on bad debt expense in future periods.

Wireless



Our markets continued to be affected by the stay-at-home directives and the phased re-opening of local economies. We re-opened all the Sprint branded retail stores by the end of June that were temporarily closed in mid-March. Wireless postpaid gross additions and voluntary churn declined year over year approximately 28% and 23%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2020 due to the store closures and lower store traffic from the stay-at-home directives.





As a Sprint affiliate, our wireless segment participated in the Keep Americans Connected pledge and deferred an estimated 2,300 COVID-19 related non-payment service disconnections during the quarter ended June 30, 2020. While the majority of these subscribers have agreed to payment plans with Sprint, we recognized contra-revenue of $1.2 million during the second quarter of 2020, which effectively represents the pass-through of Sprint’s bad debt expense for these customers. Sprint resumed normal collection practices on July 1, 2020.





During the second quarter of 2020, Sprint issued $1.4 million of credits to prepaid customers in our service territory to alleviate the impacts of COVID-19 and keep these customers connected. Issuance of these credits ceased on June 1, 2020.





Expense for payroll paid to idled employees and as a premium for certain employees interfacing with the general public, totaled $1.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and was presented within the cost of service and selling, general, and administrative expense captions.





With the stay-at-home directives continuing through the second quarter, we also reduced our wireless advertising spend for the three month period ended June 30, 2020 by $2.8 million from the comparable prior year period.





Sprint Travel Dispute

Our travel revenue dispute with Sprint was resolved through binding arbitration during June 2020. The arbitrators’ ruling reset the fee to $1.5 million per month through December 31, 2021. As a result, we recognized $21.0 million of travel revenue during the second quarter 2020 for service that we have provided since May 1, 2019. We recognized and collected $6.0 million in travel revenue in 2019 prior to Sprint ceasing payments in May 2019. Sprint paid the $21.0 million in July 2020.

Consolidated Second Quarter 2020 Results

Revenue in the second quarter of 2020 was $169.5 million compared with $158.9 million in the second quarter of 2019, due to the growth of $8.6 million, $1.9 million and $0.1 million in the Wireless, Broadband and Tower segments, respectively. The Wireless growth was driven by the resolution of the travel dispute with Sprint.





Adjusted OIBDA in the second quarter of 2020 increased $14.0 million to $80.9 million compared with $67.0 million in 2019 due primarily to the aforementioned travel revenue dispute resolution in the Wireless segment.





Operating income increased 79.0% to $43.0 million in 2020 from $24.0 million in 2019, primarily due to the resolution of the travel revenue dispute in the Wireless segment.





Earnings per diluted share grew 123.1% to $0.58 from $0.26 per diluted share in 2019.

Wireless



Shentel served 846,428 wireless postpaid subscribers at June 30, 2020, representing an increase of 4.3% compared with June 30, 2019. Second quarter 2020 postpaid gross adds were 37,832, as compared to 52,799 in the second quarter of 2019. Net adds were (1,343) as compared to 10,767 in the second quarter 2019. Postpaid churn was 1.55% as compared to 1.74% in the second quarter 2019. During the second quarter 2020, Sprint adopted the T-Mobile credit and collection policies for Sprint branded customers including those in the Shentel service area. Approximately 4,400 involuntary (non-payment) postpaid disconnects were accelerated into our second quarter subscriber results. Excluding this policy change, postpaid net additions and churn for the quarter would have been 3,021 and 1.37%, respectively. Wireless postpaid gross and net additions for the second quarter were adversely affected by COVID-19.





Shentel served 289,449 wireless prepaid subscribers at June 30, 2020, representing an increase of 7.6% compared with June 30, 2019. Second quarter 2020 prepaid gross additions grew 15.8% to 39,083 from the second quarter 2019. Net additions were 10,353, as compared to 1,819 in the same period a year ago. Prepaid churn was 3.38%, an improvement over 3.97% for the prior year quarter. Prepaid gross and net additions were favorably impacted by the prepaid value proposition in a recessionary economy and COVID related retention credits.





Wireless revenue increased approximately $8.6 million, or 7.8%, for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared with the three months ended June 30, 2019. The growth was driven by a $19.5 million increase in travel revenue due to the resolution of the Sprint travel fee dispute, $1.5 million due to subscriber growth, $0.7 million in higher roaming and MVNO revenues partially offset by a $6.9 million decline in equipment revenue as retail stores were temporarily closed amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, $3.2 million in higher amortized customer contract costs, $1.4 million in COVID related prepaid customer retention credits and $1.2 million of COVID-19 related postpaid bad debt in connection with the Keep Americans Connected pledge.





Wireless operating expenses in the second quarter of 2020 were $75.9 million compared to $90.2 million in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to a $8.0 million decline in depreciation and amortization as certain assets acquired from nTelos became fully utilized, a $6.3 million decline in cost of goods sold on lower volume of equipment sales and $2.8 million in lower advertising costs both driven by COVID-19 related slower economic activity, partially offset by $1.1 million in COVID-19 related payroll expense, $0.6 million of legal fees to support the Sprint dispute matter, $0.6 million in higher operating taxes due to a non-recurring benefit recognized in the second quarter 2019, higher cell site rent expense of $0.5 million related to our network expansion and $0.4 million in employee retention bonus accrual relating to the Sprint/T-Mobile merger.





Wireless Adjusted OIBDA in the second quarter of 2020 was $67.7 million, compared with $52.4 million for the second quarter of 2019.





Wireless operating income in the second quarter of 2020 was $43.9 million, compared to $20.9 million for the second quarter of 2019.

Broadband



Total Revenue Generating Units ("RGUs") as of June 30, 2020 were 199,667, representing an increase of 4.7% from June 30, 2019, driven by a record quarter for incumbent cable and Glo Fiber data net additions of 5,150 and 878, respectively, for the second quarter 2020. Incumbent cable broadband penetration grew from 38.5% to 44.1% and churn declined 83 basis points to 1.32%. Glo Fiber added over 7,800 homes passed and ended the quarter with approximately 13,000 homes passed and 10.1% broadband penetration. Video net additions were approximately 100 in the second quarter driven by 1.36% churn.





Broadband revenue in the second quarter of 2020 increased $1.6 million or 3.3% to $50.1 million compared with $48.6 million in the second quarter of 2019, primarily driven by a $2.2 million increase in Cable Residential and SMB revenue and $0.9 million increase in Fiber, enterprise and wholesale revenue partially offset by $1.2 million decrease in RLEC revenues.





Broadband operating expenses in the second quarter of 2020 were $41.4 million compared to $36.7 million in the second quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to $3.3 million in higher payroll and benefit expense due to a combination of Glo Fiber and fixed wireless start-up staffing, supplemental COVID-19 compensation expense for customer interfacing employees, an increase in benefit plans and higher incentive accrual from strong operating results and $1.2 million increase in depreciation and amortization expense due to the expansion of our network.





Broadband Adjusted OIBDA in the second quarter of 2020 decreased 8.5% to $20.0 million, compared with $21.9 million for the second quarter of 2019 due primarily to the dilution of start-up costs from Glo Fiber and fixed wireless.





Broadband Operating income in the second quarter of 2020 was $8.8 million, compared to $11.9 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Tower



Total macro towers, small cells and tenants were 220, 8 and 413 as of June 30, 2020 as compared to 217, zero and 377, respectively, as of June 30, 2019.





Tower revenue in the second quarter of 2020 grew 41.0% to $4.3 million, compared with $3.0 million for the second quarter of 2019. This increase was due to a 9.5% increase in tenants and an 20.8% increase in the average lease rate driven by amendments to the intercompany leases.





Tower operating expenses in both the second quarter of 2020 and 2019 were approximately $2.0 million.





Tower Adjusted OIBDA in the second quarter of 2020 grew 46.1% to $2.7 million, compared with $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2019.





Tower operating income in the second quarter of 2020 was $2.2 million, compared to $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2019.

Other Information



Capital expenditures were $66.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared with $79.1 million in the comparable 2019 period. The $12.5 million decrease in capital expenditures was primarily due to a $30.1 million decline in Wireless as the nTelos and Parkersburg network expansions were completed in the first half of 2019 and Richmond Sliver territory expansion projects have been postponed as we await further clarity on the impact of ongoing negotiations with the new T-Mobile. The decline in Wireless spending was partially offset by $19.5 million in higher spending in Broadband driven primarily by our Glo Fiber market expansion.





Outstanding debt at June 30, 2020 totaled $704.3 million, net of unamortized loan costs, compared to $720.1 million as of December 31, 2019. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had liquidity of approximately $218.7 million, including $75.0 million of revolving line of credit availability.





On April 1, 2020, T-Mobile publicly announced the completion of its business combination with Sprint and subsequently delivered to the Company a notice of Network Technology Conversion, Brand Conversion and Combination Conversion (a “Conversion Notice”) pursuant to the terms of the Company’s affiliate agreement with Sprint. As described in more detail in the Company’s 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Wireless segment has been an affiliate of Sprint since 1999. The 90-day period following receipt of the Conversion Notice for the parties to negotiate mutually agreeable terms and conditions, under which the Company would continue as an affiliate of T-Mobile, expired on June 30, 2020. The affiliate agreement further provides that, if T-Mobile and the Company have not negotiated a mutually acceptable agreement within the 90 day period, then T-Mobile would have a period of 60 days thereafter to exercise an option to purchase the assets of our Wireless operations for 90% of the “Entire Business Value” (as defined under our affiliate agreement and determined pursuant to the appraisal process under the affiliate agreement); this period will expire on August 31, 2020. If T-Mobile does not exercise its purchase option, the Company would then have a 60 day period to exercise an option to purchase the legacy T-Mobile network and subscribers in our service area. If the Company does not exercise its purchase option, T-Mobile must sell or decommission its legacy network and customers in our service area.





Our Sprint affiliate agreement required T-Mobile to comply with certain restrictive operating requirements during the 90 day period following their Conversion Notice which ended on June 30, 2020. T-Mobile publicly announced on July 22, 2020 its intention to begin integration of the brands, rate plans, sales and network on August 2, 2020. Although the impact to Sprint customers in our affiliate area is uncertain at this point in time, the integration plans are likely to adversely affect our Wireless segment operating and financial results in future periods.

Free cash flow, normalized free cash flow and Adjusted OIBDA are non-GAAP financial measures that are not determined in accordance with US generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided in this press release after the consolidated financial statements.

Conference Call and Webcast

Teleconference Information:

Date: July 30, 2020

Time: 8:00 A.M. (ET)

Dial in number: 1-888-695-7639

Password: 1246368



Audio webcast: http://investor.shentel.com/

An audio replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the call is complete, through August 29, 2020 by calling (855) 859-2056.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides a broad range of diversified communications services through its high speed, state-of-the-art wireless, cable and fiber optic networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s services include: wireless voice and data; broadband internet, video, and digital voice; fiber optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; telephone voice and digital subscriber line; and tower colocation leasing. Shentel is the exclusive personal communications service (“PCS”) Affiliate of Sprint in a multi-state area covering large portions of central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and portions of Maryland, Kentucky, and Ohio. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of unforeseen factors. A discussion of factors that may cause actual results to differ from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations, is available in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Those factors may include natural disasters, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments, such as COVID-19, changes in general economic conditions, increases in costs, changes in regulation and other competitive factors.

CONTACTS:

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

Jim Volk

Senior Vice President - Chief Financial Officer

540-984-5168

Jim.Volk@emp.shentel.com

Or

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations

203-972-9200

jnesbett@institutionalms.com





SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Service revenue and other $ 159,720 $ 142,059 $ 299,908 $ 285,290 Equipment revenue 9,806 16,855 22,806 32,467 Total revenue 169,526 158,914 322,714 317,757 Operating expenses: Cost of services 50,640 49,497 100,205 99,015 Cost of goods sold 9,658 15,874 22,329 30,511 Selling, general and administrative 31,394 27,170 62,385 55,892 Depreciation and amortization 34,832 42,353 71,743 83,532 Total operating expenses 126,524 134,894 256,662 268,950 Operating income 43,002 24,020 66,052 48,807 Other income (expense): Interest expense (5,044 ) (7,522 ) (11,255 ) (15,476 ) Other 1,573 1,176 2,306 2,463 Income before income taxes 39,531 17,674 57,103 35,794 Income tax expense 10,284 4,524 14,576 8,734 Net income $ 29,247 $ 13,150 $ 42,527 $ 27,060 Net income per share, basic and diluted: Basic net income per share $ 0.59 $ 0.26 $ 0.85 $ 0.54 Diluted net income per share $ 0.58 $ 0.26 $ 0.85 $ 0.54 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 49,902 49,848 49,878 49,812 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 50,082 50,142 50,039 50,118





SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

June 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 143,712 $ 101,651 Other current assets 155,821 140,102 Total current assets 299,533 241,753 Investments 12,661 12,388 Property, plant and equipment, net 703,012 701,514 Intangible assets, net 285,081 314,147 Goodwill 149,070 149,070 Operating lease right-of-use assets 376,912 392,589 Deferred charges and other assets, net 54,311 53,352 Total assets $ 1,880,580 $ 1,864,813 Total current liabilities 145,327 $ 147,336 Long-term debt, less current maturities 672,601 688,464 Other liabilities 551,195 556,585 Total shareholders’ equity 511,457 472,428 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,880,580 $ 1,864,813





SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 42,527 $ 27,060 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 63,258 72,737 Amortization of intangible assets 9,336 10,795 Bad debt expense 436 764 Stock based compensation expense, net of amount capitalized 4,520 2,307 Deferred income taxes 8,714 3,434 Other adjustments 1,923 275 Changes in assets and liabilities (1,775 ) 12,260 Net cash provided by operating activities 128,939 129,632 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (66,626 ) (79,124 ) Cash disbursed for acquisitions — (10,000 ) Proceeds from sale of assets and other 286 105 Net cash used in investing activities (67,540 ) (89,019 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments on long-term debt (17,061 ) (24,777 ) Taxes paid for equity award issuances (2,182 ) (2,912 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options (95 ) 81 Net cash used in financing activities (19,338 ) (27,608 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 42,061 13,005 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 101,651 85,086 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 143,712 $ 98,091



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted OIBDA

Adjusted OIBDA represents Operating income before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation and certain other items of revenue, expense, gain or loss not reflective of our operating performance, which may or may not be recurring in nature.

Adjusted OIBDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we use to evaluate our operating performance in comparison to our competitors. Management believes that analysts and investors use Adjusted OIBDA as a supplemental measure of operating performance to facilitate comparisons with other telecommunications companies. This measure isolates and evaluates operating performance by excluding the cost of financing (e.g., interest expense), as well as the non-cash depreciation and amortization of past capital investments, non-cash share-based compensation expense, and certain other items of revenue, expense, gain or loss not reflective of our operating performance, which may or may not be recurring in nature.

Adjusted OIBDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income or any other measure of financial performance reported in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”).

The following tables reconcile Adjusted OIBDA to operating income, which we consider to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (in thousands) Wireless Broadband Tower Corporate & Eliminations Consolidated Operating income $ 43,872 $ 8,767 $ 2,229 $ (11,866 ) $ 43,002 Depreciation 19,545 11,078 477 (310 ) 30,790 Amortization of intangible assets 4,301 167 — — 4,468 OIBDA 67,718 20,012 2,706 (12,176 ) 78,260 Share-based compensation expense — — — 1,615 1,615 Deal advisory fees — — — 1,060 1,060 Adjusted OIBDA $ 67,718 $ 20,012 $ 2,706 $ (9,501 ) $ 80,935





Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 (in thousands) Wireless Broadband Tower Corporate & Eliminations Consolidated Operating income $ 20,928 $ 11,880 $ 1,096 $ (9,884 ) $ 24,020 Depreciation 26,447 9,882 756 132 37,217 Amortization of intangible assets 5,016 120 — — 5,136 OIBDA 52,391 21,882 1,852 (9,752 ) 66,373 Share-based compensation expense — — — 593 593 Adjusted OIBDA $ 52,391 $ 21,882 $ 1,852 $ (9,159 ) $ 66,966





Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 (in thousands) Wireless Broadband Tower Corporate & Eliminations Consolidated Operating income $ 67,316 $ 18,797 $ 4,024 $ (24,085 ) $ 66,052 Depreciation 40,555 21,795 947 (39 ) 63,258 Amortization of intangible assets 9,015 321 — — 9,336 OIBDA 116,886 40,913 4,971 (24,124 ) 138,646 Share-based compensation expense — — — 4,520 4,520 Deal advisory fees — — — 1,970 1,970 Adjusted OIBDA $ 116,886 $ 40,913 $ 4,971 $ (17,634 ) $ 145,136





Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 (in thousands) Wireless Broadband Tower Corporate & Eliminations Consolidated Operating income $ 45,141 $ 21,929 $ 2,220 $ (20,483 ) $ 48,807 Depreciation 51,199 19,832 1,436 270 72,737 Amortization of intangible assets 10,634 161 — — 10,795 OIBDA 106,974 41,922 3,656 (20,213 ) 132,339 Share-based compensation expense — — — 2,307 2,307 Adjusted OIBDA $ 106,974 $ 41,922 $ 3,656 $ (17,906 ) $ 134,646

Segment Results

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020:

(in thousands) Wireless Broadband Tower Corporate & Eliminations Consolidated External revenue Postpaid $ 73,269 $ — $ — $ — $ 73,269 Prepaid 12,432 — — — 12,432 Tower lease — — 1,829 — 1,829 Cable, residential and SMB (1) — 35,829 — — 35,829 Fiber, enterprise and wholesale — 5,663 — — 5,663 Rural local exchange carrier — 4,602 — — 4,602 Travel, installation, and other 24,438 1,658 — — 26,096 Service revenue and other 110,139 47,752 1,829 — 159,720 Equipment 9,610 196 — — 9,806 Total external revenue 119,749 47,948 1,829 — 169,526 Revenue from other segments — 2,185 2,430 (4,615 ) — Total revenue 119,749 50,133 4,259 (4,615 ) 169,526 Operating expenses Cost of services 33,237 20,640 1,315 (4,552 ) 50,640 Cost of goods sold 9,437 221 — — 9,658 Selling, general and administrative 9,783 9,260 238 12,113 31,394 Depreciation and amortization 23,420 11,245 477 (310 ) 34,832 Total operating expenses 75,877 41,366 2,030 7,251 126,524 Operating income (loss) $ 43,872 $ 8,767 $ 2,229 $ (11,866 ) $ 43,002

____________________________

(1) SMB refers to Small and Medium Businesses.



Three Months Ended June 30, 2019:

(in thousands) Wireless Broadband Tower Corporate & Eliminations Consolidated External revenue Postpaid $ 75,997 $ — $ — $ — $ 75,997 Prepaid 13,603 — — — 13,603 Tower lease — — 1,751 — 1,751 Cable, residential and SMB — 33,581 — — 33,581 Fiber, enterprise and wholesale — 4,921 — — 4,921 Rural local exchange carrier — 5,581 — — 5,581 Travel, installation, and other 4,971 1,654 — — 6,625 Service revenue and other 94,571 45,737 1,751 — 142,059 Equipment 16,548 307 — — 16,855 Total external revenue 111,119 46,044 1,751 — 158,914 Revenue from other segments — 2,507 1,270 (3,777 ) — Total revenue 111,119 48,551 3,021 (3,777 ) 158,914 Operating expenses Cost of services 32,668 19,014 895 (3,080 ) 49,497 Cost of goods sold 15,742 131 — 1 15,874 Selling, general and administrative 10,318 7,524 274 9,054 27,170 Depreciation and amortization 31,463 10,002 756 132 42,353 Total operating expenses 90,191 36,671 1,925 6,107 134,894 Operating income (loss) $ 20,928 $ 11,880 $ 1,096 $ (9,884 ) $ 24,020

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020:

(in thousands) Wireless Broadband Tower Corporate & Eliminations Consolidated External revenue Postpaid $ 148,197 $ — $ — $ — $ 148,197 Prepaid 25,541 — — — 25,541 Tower lease — — 3,626 — 3,626 Cable, residential and SMB — 70,772 — — 70,772 Fiber, enterprise and wholesale — 11,151 — — 11,151 Rural local exchange carrier — 9,358 — — 9,358 Travel, installation, and other 27,789 3,474 — — 31,263 Service revenue and other 201,527 94,755 3,626 — 299,908 Equipment 22,360 446 — — 22,806 Total external revenue 223,887 95,201 3,626 — 322,714 Revenue from other segments — 4,718 4,363 (9,081 ) — Total revenue 223,887 99,919 7,989 (9,081 ) 322,714 Operating expenses Cost of services 66,676 39,883 2,254 (8,608 ) 100,205 Cost of goods sold 21,965 364 — — 22,329 Selling, general and administrative 19,211 18,759 764 23,651 62,385 Depreciation and amortization 48,719 22,116 947 (39 ) 71,743 Total operating expenses 156,571 81,122 3,965 15,004 256,662 Operating income (loss) $ 67,316 $ 18,797 $ 4,024 $ (24,085 ) $ 66,052

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019:

(in thousands) Wireless Broadband Tower Corporate & Eliminations Consolidated External revenue Postpaid $ 152,179 $ — $ — $ — $ 152,179 Prepaid 26,733 — — — 26,733 Tower lease — — 3,514 — 3,514 Cable, residential and SMB — 66,007 — — 66,007 Fiber, enterprise and wholesale — 9,749 — — 9,749 Rural local exchange carrier — 10,819 — — 10,819 Travel, installation, and other 12,989 3,300 — — 16,289 Service revenue and other 191,901 89,875 3,514 — 285,290 Equipment 31,839 628 — — 32,467 Total external revenue 223,740 90,503 3,514 — 317,757 Revenue from other segments — 4,929 2,540 (7,469 ) — Total revenue 223,740 95,432 6,054 (7,469 ) 317,757 Operating expenses Cost of services 65,200 38,075 1,841 (6,101 ) 99,015 Cost of goods sold 30,169 342 — — 30,511 Selling, general and administrative 21,397 15,093 557 18,845 55,892 Depreciation and amortization 61,833 19,993 1,436 270 83,532 Total operating expenses 178,599 73,503 3,834 13,014 268,950 Operating income (loss) $ 45,141 $ 21,929 $ 2,220 $ (20,483 ) $ 48,807

Supplemental Information

Wireless Operating Statistics

The following tables indicate selected operating statistics of Wireless, including Sprint subscribers, as of the dates shown:

June 30,

2020 June 30,

2019 Retail PCS total subscribers - postpaid 846,428 811,719 Retail PCS phone subscribers 735,028 726,899 Retail PCS connected device subscribers 111,400 84,820 Retail PCS subscribers - prepaid 289,449 269,039 PCS market POPS (000) (1) 7,227 7,227 PCS covered POP (000) (1) 6,379 6,285 Macro base stations (cell sites) 1,968 1,910





Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, Postpaid: 2020 2019 2020 2019 Gross PCS total subscriber additions 37,832 52,799 89,823 103,646 Gross PCS phone additions 26,567 39,948 63,301 77,734 Gross PCS connected device additions 11,265 12,851 26,522 25,912 Net PCS total subscriber (losses) additions (2) (1,343 ) 10,767 2,234 16,543 Net PCS phone (losses) additions (3,967 ) 4,069 (6,278 ) 3,444 Net PCS connected device additions 2,624 6,698 8,512 13,099 PCS monthly retail total churn % (2) 1.55 % 1.74 % 1.73 % 1.81 % PCS monthly phone churn % 1.38 % 1.62 % 1.57 % 1.68 % PCS monthly connected device churn % 2.63 % 2.88 % 2.80 % 3.09 % Prepaid: Gross PCS subscriber additions 39,083 33,753 78,157 74,732 Net PCS subscriber additions 10,353 1,819 15,437 10,335 PCS monthly retail churn % 3.38 % 3.97 % 3.76 % 4.06 %

______________________________

(1) "POPS" refers to the estimated population of a given geographic area. Market POPS are those within a market area which we are authorized to serve under our Sprint PCS affiliate agreements, and Covered POPS are those covered by our network. The data source for POPS is U.S. census data.

(2) Includes an estimated 4,364 involuntary (nonpayment) postpaid disconnects were accelerated into our second quarter subscriber results due to a change in Sprint collection policy. Excluding this policy change, postpaid net additions for the three and six months ending June 30, 2020 would have been 3,021 and 6,598, respectively, and churn would have been 1.37% and 1.64%, respectively.



Broadband Operating Statistics

June 30,

2020 June 30,

2019 Broadband homes passed (1) (2) 220,442 206,262 Incumbent Cable 207,269 206,262 Glo Fiber 13,173 — Broadband customer relationships (3) 101,816 88,860 Video: RGUs 53,153 57,215 Penetration (4) 24.1 % 27.7 % Digital video penetration (5) 94.3 % 90.3 % Broadband: RGUs 92,695 79,507 Incumbent Cable 91,364 79,507 Glo Fiber 1,331 — Penetration (4) 42.0 % 38.5 % Incumbent Cable penetration (4) 44.1 % 38.5 % Glo Fiber penetration (4) 10.1 % — % Voice: RGUs 32,252 30,754 Penetration (4) 16.5 % 16.2 % Total Cable and Glo Fiber RGUs 178,100 167,476 RLEC homes passed 25,852 25,814 RLEC customer relationships (3) 12,587 13,528 RLEC RGUs: Data RLEC 7,755 8,424 Penetration (4) 30.0 % 32.6 % Voice RLEC 13,812 14,873 Penetration (4) 53.4 % 57.6 % Total RLEC RGUs 21,567 23,297 Total RGUs 199,667 190,773 Fiber route miles 6,478 5,833 Total fiber miles (6) 346,969 307,125

_______________________________

(1) Homes and businesses are considered passed (“homes passed”) if we can connect them to our distribution system without further extending the transmission lines. Homes passed is an estimate based upon the best available information. Homes passed have access to video, broadband and voice services.

(2) Includes approximately 16,600 RLEC homes passed where we are the dual incumbent telephone and cable provider.

(3) Customer relationships represent the number of billed customers who receive at least one of our services.

(4) Penetration is calculated by dividing the number of users by the number of homes passed or available homes, as appropriate.

(5) Digital video penetration is calculated by dividing the number of digital video users by total video users. Digital video users are video customers who receive any level of video service via digital transmission. A dwelling with one or more digital set-top boxes or digital adapters counts as one digital video user.

(6) Total fiber miles are measured by taking the number of fiber strands in a cable and multiplying that number by the route distance. For example, a 10 mile route with 144 fiber strands would equal 1,440 fiber miles.



Tower Operating Statistics

June 30,

2020 June 30,

2019 Macro towers owned 220 217 Small cell sites 8.0 — Tenants (1) 413 377 Average tenants per tower 1.8 1.7

______________________________

(1) Includes 206 and 177 intercompany tenants for our Wireless segment as of June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Normalized Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 67,831 $ 67,969 $ 128,939 $ 129,632 Less: Capital expenditures (1) (21,767 ) (34,704 ) (46,871 ) (79,124 ) Normalized free cash flow 46,064 33,265 82,068 50,508 Glo Fiber and Beam capital expenditures (12,560 ) — (19,755 ) — Free cash flow $ 33,504 $ 33,265 $ 62,313 $ 50,508

______________________________

(1) Excludes capital expenditures for the development of Glo Fiber and Fixed Wireless (Beam).



Free cash flow and normalized free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our cash flows. Free cash flow is calculated by subtracting capital expenditures from net cash provided by operating activities. Normalized free cash flow is calculated by subtracting capital expenditures, excluding spending on the development of Glo Fiber and Beam fixed wireless services, from net cash provided by operating activities. We believe they are more conservative measures of our cash flow since purchases of fixed assets are necessary for ongoing operations and expansion. Free cash flow and normalized free cash flow are utilized by our management, investors and analysts to evaluate cash available that may be used to pay scheduled principal payments on our debt obligations and provide further investment in the business.