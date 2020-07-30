Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 30th July 2020 9am EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (891,199) deaths (18,884), and recoveries (540,872) by region:
Central (46,595 cases; 938 deaths; 31,486 recoveries): Burundi (387; 1; 304), Cameroon (17,255; 387; 15,320), CAR (4,605; 59; 1,574), Chad (926; 75; 813), Congo (3,200; 54; 829), DRC (8,931; 213; 6,095), Equatorial Guinea (3,071; 51; 842), Gabon (7,352; 49; 4,943), Sao Tome & Principe (868; 49; 766)
Eastern (72,036; 1,625; 38,737): Comoros (340; 7; 324), Djibouti (5,081; 58; 4,999), Eritrea (263; 0; 189), Ethiopia (15,810; 253; 6,685), Kenya (19,125; 311; 8,021), Madagascar (10,317; 99; 7,117), Mauritius (344; 10; 332), Rwanda (1,963; 5; 1,036), Seychelles (114; 0; 75), Somalia (3,212; 93; 1,562), South Sudan (2,322; 46; 1,190), Sudan (11,496; 720; 6,001), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (1,140; 2; 1,028)
Northern (155,366; 6,519; 80,180): Algeria (29,229; 1,186; 19,592), Egypt (93,356; 4,728; 37,025), Libya (2,827; 64; 577), Mauritania (6,249; 156; 4,683), Morocco (22,213; 334; 17,125), Tunisia (1,488; 50; 1,178), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (4; 1; 0)
Southern (491,852; 7,914; 306,194): Angola (1,078; 48; 301), Botswana (804; 2; 63), Eswatini (2,551; 40; 1,070), Lesotho (576; 13; 141), Malawi (3,858; 107; 1,760), Mozambique (1,748; 11; 616), Namibia (1,986; 9; 104), South Africa (471,123; 7,497; 297,967), Zambia (5,249; 146; 3,285), Zimbabwe (2,879; 41; 887)
Western (125,350; 1,888; 84,275): Benin (1,770, 35; 1,036), Burkina Faso (1,117; 53; 940), Cape Verde (2,373; 23; 1,694), Côte d'Ivoire (15,813; 99; 10,793), Gambia (326; 8; 66), Ghana (35,142; 175; 31,286), Guinea (7,126; 46; 6,312), Guinea-Bissau (1,981; 26; 903), Liberia (1,179; 72; 664), Mali (2,521; 124; 1,927), Niger (1,134; 69; 1,028), Nigeria (42,208; 873; 19,004), Senegal (9,961; 200; 6,655), Sierra Leone (1,803; 67; 1,355), Togo (896; 18; 612)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).