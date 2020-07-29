DNREC Extends Public Comment Period Until Aug. 15 on Croda Permit Application

The public comment period on a pending application for an air permit for Croda Inc. will be extended until Aug. 15, 2020. The previous announced deadline was July 31, 2020.

Croda has requested a federally enforceable 7 DE Admin. Code 1102 construction permit for their facility at 315 Cherry Lane, in New Castle, to add a 12,000-gallon drumming tank (Blend Drumming Tank C, Emission Unit 2) to existing Blend Tanks A and B. The emission increase for the addition of Blend Tank C will be 0.36 ton per year (TPY) of volatile organic compounds (VOC) including 0.17 TPY hazardous air pollutants (HAPs) (primarily dioxane).

An informational public meeting was held virtually on this application on July 16, and a virtual public hearing was held on July 21. The official hearing transcript, along with information about this pending application, all exhibits entered into the hearing record, and all comments received on this matter to date, are available for review on the Croda hearing page at https://dnrec.alpha.delaware.gov/events/virtual-public-hearing-croda-7-de-admin-code-1102-construction-permit/

Public comments may be submitted:

