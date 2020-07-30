Youth for Human Rights Announces Virtual Art Contest for International Day of Peace 2020
Artists of all ages are encouraged to submit their artwork based on the theme “What are human rights and why do they matter?”
Human rights inspire artists to create works of art to spread the message of tolerance and peace
Now, more than ever, communities need help to instill the values that human rights education offers.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, July 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year, as tensions rise in communities across the country, Youth for Human Rights is launching its National Human Rights Contest to inspire artists to harness the power of art to show the importance of human rights. Based on the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights as a tool to bring sanity, respect for human life and calm to an area, the contest will culminate in a virtual pop-up exhibit on the International Day of Peace on September 21st.
“With many people still working or attending school from home, we wanted young artists to take some of this downtime and use it as an opportunity to create art that celebrates human rights,” said Erica Rodgers, Founder of the Youth for Human Rights DC Peace Day Pop-Up Exhibit.
“Artists are indeed the creators of the future using color and light,” Ms. Rodgers continued. “The visual arts can bring a message of peace and human rights to life in any community. Now, more than ever, communities need help to instill the values that human rights education offers, so they understand what their rights are and how vital they are in creating a safer and saner world.”
In 2018, Youth for Human Rights DC (YHRDC) began its annual tradition of holding a Peace Day Pop-Up Art Exhibit in honor of International Day of Peace on September 21st. Each year artwork from both youth and adults showcasing the message of human rights is displayed, along with a video display on each of the 30 articles of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
The Peace Day Pop-Up Art Exhibit helps young artists express their rights and highlight how communities can put them to work to promote unity and respect for all of humanity.
Due to the current global scene with COVID-19 and the inability to hold in-person events, YHRDC decided to take a different route by hosting the art contest online. They are promoting to talented artists across the nation whose art showcases the message of one or more of the human rights listed in the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. “The instructions are simple,” shared Ms. Rodgers. “Art is an expression and we look forward to receiving submissions from all who wish to share their creations with us.”
Rules and Instructions:
Art Contest Theme: “What are human rights and why do they matter?”
0. Read the booklet “What Are Human Rights?” This can be downloaded from Youth for Human Rights Website for Free.
1. Artists must submit a visual art piece that conveys the message of one or more of the human rights listed in the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
2. Submissions will be accepted from all 50 States in the United States, the federal district and all U.S. territories.
3. There will be two categories of art competitors. Youth ages 17 and below and Adults age 18 and up. Best Submissions from both categories will be displayed in the YHR DC Virtual Peace Day Pop-Up Art Exhibit. First Place and Second Place Prizes will be chosen for each category. Winners will receive a cash prize in the form of a gift card and a special personalized display of their art in YHRDC Virtual Peace Day Pop-Up Art Exhibit which will be live online from September 21, 2020 to October 21, 2020.
4. Winners will be chosen based on popular vote from our social media and by our esteemed panel of art judges.
5. Visual art forms such as painting, drawing, printmaking, and photography will be accepted. The artwork can be done with pencils, crayons, paints, watercolors, etc.
6. Scan the artwork with a letter giving “permission to publish” your artwork (if you are under 18 it must be from your parent or guardian) and save into an Adobe or JPEG file.
7. Deadline for submissions is September 18, 2020. All winners will be announced on September 21, 2020.
8. Fill out the application here.
9. Submit the artwork by email to YHRWashingtonDC@gmail.com. In the SUBJECT line put in the words “ART CONTEST.”
About Youth for Human Rights:
Youth for Human Rights International (YHRI) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to teach youth about human rights, specifically the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and to inspire them to become valuable advocates for tolerance and peace. YHRI advocates for human rights both in the classroom and in nontraditional educational settings such as through art series, concerts and other interactive community events, including regional and international human rights summits which bring youth together from across whole sectors of the world. Their most recent campaign has included #KnowYour30 with the deliberate purpose of increasing awareness of the 30 human rights every person has - and how they are a part of everyday life. To learn more about human rights go to https://www.youthforhumanrights.org.
For a documentary on Youth for Human Rights and its founder, go to https://www.scientology.tv/series/voices-for-humanity/mary-shuttleworth.html.
