Crow Wing State Park to close during special hunt on Dec. 7-11

During a special hunt to prevent overpopulation of deer and protect resources on Dec. 7-11, 2019, Crow Wing State Park will be closed to all visitors. All available hunt permits for this special hunt have been assigned.

Hunts will also take place at other Minnesota state parks and recreation areas this fall, and access to the parks will vary. Some will remain open to all visitors, some will have limited public access and some will be open only to hunters with special permits.

“We allow occasional deer hunts to protect the natural resources in our state parks,” said Tavis Westbrook, Natural Resource Program coordinator for Minnesota State Parks and Trails. “If deer populations become too high in an area, they can negatively impact native plant communities. Deer hunts are an effective tool to maintain a balance between plant and animal life.”

The DNR thanks visitors for their patience and understanding during the hunts.

For a list of parks that are open, partially open or closed during the 2019 hunting season, visit https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/hunting.html or contact the DNR Information Center at [email protected] or 888-646-6367 (8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday). Details on which areas of each park will be affected by the special deer hunts can also be found in the “Visitor Alert” boxes on the individual park Web pages at www.mndnr.gov.