DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac

December deer hunts coming up as part of CWD management efforts

Hunters can participate in two special deer hunts to help limit the spread of chronic wasting disease in wild deer in southeastern Minnesota. Residents and nonresidents can participate in the hunts from Friday, Dec. 20, through Sunday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 27, through Sunday, Dec. 29, in deer permit areas 643, 646, 647 and 648, which are the only permit areas where the disease has been found to be persistent in wild deer.

Hunters must plan ahead and should check the DNR’s special hunt webpage for complete details about the hunts including hunt rules, CWD sampling locations, carcass movement restrictions and a map of the hunt area.

Applications for new wolf plan advisory committee due Dec. 20

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is updating the state’s wolf management plan and is looking to the public for input. To that end, the agency is creating a new wolf plan advisory committee to help inform the update to the management plan. The DNR wants to have all voices about wolves at the table and the committee is one of several ways the DNR will engage with the public on the plan. People interested in serving on the advisory committee can find information about its structure and functions, expectations of members, and how to apply on the DNR website. The application deadline is Friday, Dec. 20.

Walleye stamps: The gift that keeps on giving

The collectible, artistic Minnesota walleye stamp can be a gift for an angler that keeps on giving. Walleye stamp sales pay for walleye that are stocked into lakes that lack naturally reproducing walleye populations. Anyone can buy a walleye stamp any time of the year, even if they don’t have a fismost ofhing license – and they buyer may give the pictorial stamp as a gift.

Pictorial stamps can be purchased anywhere DNR licenses are sold for $5.75, and the stamp is mailed to the buyer. Copies are on hand at the DNR License Center at 500 Lafayette Road in St. Paul. Stamps also can be purchased online at mndnr.gov/buyalicense or by phone by calling 888-665-4236. Alternatively, a form can be downloaded from mndnr.gov/stamps and returned to the DNR to have the stamp mailed to the buyer.