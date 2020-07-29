Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Volunteers needed at Fort Ridgely State Park event

Candlelight hike, ski event slated for Feb. 8

Volunteers are needed for a candlelight ski and hiking event at Fort Ridgely State Park.

The event, scheduled for Feb. 8, will be the first time in recent years the park has hosted a wintertime candlelight event.

“Candlelight ski and hiking events have been very successful at many other state parks,” said park manager Joanne Svendsen. “We’re excited to bring the event to Fort Ridgely State Park.”

Park staff need help with the assembly of the luminaries and their placement along the trail. Other volunteer opportunities include ensuring that the luminaries remain lit along the mile-long trail, tending the event’s two bonfires or assisting visitors upon arrival.

For more information on the event and volunteer opportunities, call Fort Ridgely State Park manager Joanne Svendsen at 507-426-7840.

Information on this volunteer opportunity and many others is available at the DNR website.

