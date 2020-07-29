DNR to showcase career opportunities for veterans

Veterans will have the opportunity to learn about career opportunities within the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources at three different events in Marshall and Willmar.

A pair of Jan. 15 events will be held for veterans in the Marshall area, while a separate event will be offered on Jan. 16 in Willmar for all veterans and others interested in DNR career opportunities.

The DNR is collaborating with the CareerForce Center and Southwest Minnesota State University Veterans Resource Center to connect veterans with DNR staff members. The first event will be Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 10:30 a.m. until 1p.m. at the Marshall CareerForce Center and is open to all veterans. A second event, geared to veterans currently enrolled in college, will take place the same day from 1:30 until 3:30 p.m. in the SMSU Veterans Resource Center, also in Marshall.

This is an opportunity for veterans to learn about careers that match their military job skills. Veterans can meet with DNR staff to learn about the types of jobs that are available within the DNR, and how skills gained during military service can work for the department.

DNR staff will provide the same opportunity for veterans and anyone else interested on Jan. 16 in Willmar. The event from 11 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. will take place at CareerForce in Willmar (formerly known as the WorkForce Center), located at 2200 23rd St. NE #2040.

The DNR is a Beyond the Yellow Ribbon organization, which means the agency is recognized as having policies in place that support service members and their families.

“We are proud of this partnership and believe this outreach to our veterans reinforces that commitment,” said DNR regional director Scott Roemhildt.

The DNR has a vast number of career paths to explore.

“In addition to scientists and other resource management experts, we employ professionals in fields such as communications, information technology, logistics, auto mechanics, real estate and engineering, just to name a few,” Roemhildt said.

DNR staff will be at the events to answer questions about how to search for DNR job opportunities, education and experience requirements, and why the DNR is an attractive choice as an employer.