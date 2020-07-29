DNR seeks input on ‘Turkey Time’ off-highway vehicle trail proposal

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites public review and comment on a Carlton County proposal to build a grant-in-aid trail for all-terrain vehicles and off-highway motorcycles.

The proposed trail, known as the Turkey Time Trail, would provide a 15.6-mile loop beginning and ending in the Fond du Lac State Forest, west of Cloquet. The project proposers have routed most of the trail along existing roads and trails, helping to reduce the impact to wetlands. If approved, Carlton County Riders and Carlton County will maintain the trail.

The DNR will accept written comments on the proposed trail until 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 11. Comments may be submitted by email to [email protected], or by mail to Mary Straka, area supervisor, Parks and Trails Division, Minnesota DNR, 701 S Kenwood, Moose Lake, MN 55767.

A map of the proposed trail segments can be found on the DNR’s off-highway vehicle website.

For more information, call Mary Straka, 218-460-7024.