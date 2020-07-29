2020 aquatic invasive plant control grants now available

Grants for projects that control invasive aquatic plants are being offered by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invasive species program.

These grants are available for the first time in two years after the Minnesota Legislature approved a boat license fee increase that will also fund other initiatives.

About $530,000 is available to lake associations, watershed districts, cities and counties for projects that control curly-leaf pondweed, Eurasian watermilfoil and flowering rush using herbicides, mechanical control or a combination of both.

Applications will be accepted starting at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31. The deadline is 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24. Find more details about grant requirements and application materials on the grant website. Grant applications will be reviewed and awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

Applicants must submit an invasive aquatic plant management permit application through the Minnesota DNR Permitting and Reporting System (MPARS) before submitting an application.

A copy of the permit application must be submitted with the grant application.

The grant offer will be based on the estimated permit acreage, which will be determined by DNR invasive species staff after a review of the application.

The DNR will reimburse grantees for eligible costs associated with a required invasive species delineation survey and treatment up to the grant amount. Eligible costs include the cost of delineation, the cost of treatment by a contractor, and the cost of herbicide if purchased separately. The DNR will only reimburse the cost of treatments done under an invasive aquatic plant management permit. If the delineation survey results in no areas suitable for treatment, the DNR will reimburse the cost of the delineation up to the grant amount.

Questions may be directed to DNR aquatic invasive species management consultant Wendy Crowell at 651-259-5085 or [email protected] or to DNR regional invasive species specialists.