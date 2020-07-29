Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac

A weekly list of news briefs about fish, wildlife, and habitat management.

Remember to provide input on 2019 deer populations and observations The DNR is seeking public input on deer populations and observations from 2019, including experiences hunters had during the deer hunting season, issues related to deer damage, or other deer-related issues. The DNR will use the feedback to shape regulations for the 2020 hunting season. The survey is open until through Sunday, Feb. 16. Further details are on the DNR website.

Want to try hunting? Consider signing up for firearms safety training Want to try hunting or just want to feel comfortable around firearms? Now is a great time of year to think about signing up for a firearms safety course. Many classes already have been scheduled and more will be added to the calendar. Classes tend to fill up quickly. Firearms safety certification is required of anyone born after Dec. 31, 1979, who wants to purchase a hunting license in Minnesota, but safety officials recommend it for anyone who’s around firearms. Details, exemptions and requirements are available on the DNR website.

DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac

