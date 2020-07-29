Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,074 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,693 in the last 365 days.

DNR seeks comments on Grand Rapids area lake management plans

People interested in Minnesota Department of Natural Resources strategies for managing Grand Rapids area lakes and streams are invited to examine the list of lake management plans currently under review and submit comments by Friday, March 13.

Lake management plans describe the past, present, and desired conditions of the water resources. The plans identify specific management activities planned for that lake or stream in the next five to 20 years.

Every year DNR fisheries staff prepares or revises individual lake management plans for several waters in each management area. In the Grand Rapids area, plans for the following lakes will be reviewed in 2020:

Lake: Purpose of Revision

  • Day: fish status update.
  • Dora: fish status update.
  • Forest: fish status update.
  • Hartley: fish status update.
  • Holman: fish status update.
  • Issac: fish status update.
  • Janette : walleye stocking review.
  • Leighton: fish status update.
  • Little Jessie: walleye stocking review.
  • Long (near Chisholm): fish status update.
  • Long (near Cohasset): fish status update.
  • North Star: walleye stocking review and fishing regulation review.
  • Round: fish status update and fishing regulation review.
  • Scooty: fish status update.
  • Sucker: fish status update.
  • Whitefish: fish status update.

Current plans for lakes and streams in the area, and recent fish population assessment information are available for review at the DNR’s Grand Rapids area fisheries office, at 1201 East Highway 2, Grand Rapids, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. For more information, call or email David Weitzel at 218-328-8835 or [email protected].

The DNR will take public comments on the management of these waters through Friday, March 13.  Comments and suggestions for management of any other streams and lakes in the Grand Rapids area are welcomed at any time, and will be considered when those plans are due for review.

You just read:

DNR seeks comments on Grand Rapids area lake management plans

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.