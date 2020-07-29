DNR seeks comments on Grand Rapids area lake management plans

People interested in Minnesota Department of Natural Resources strategies for managing Grand Rapids area lakes and streams are invited to examine the list of lake management plans currently under review and submit comments by Friday, March 13.

Lake management plans describe the past, present, and desired conditions of the water resources. The plans identify specific management activities planned for that lake or stream in the next five to 20 years.

Every year DNR fisheries staff prepares or revises individual lake management plans for several waters in each management area. In the Grand Rapids area, plans for the following lakes will be reviewed in 2020:

Lake: Purpose of Revision

Day: fish status update.

Dora: fish status update.

Forest: fish status update.

Hartley: fish status update.

Holman: fish status update.

Issac: fish status update.

Janette : walleye stocking review.

Leighton: fish status update.

Little Jessie: walleye stocking review.

Long (near Chisholm): fish status update.

Long (near Cohasset): fish status update.

North Star: walleye stocking review and fishing regulation review.

Round: fish status update and fishing regulation review.

Scooty: fish status update.

Sucker: fish status update.

Whitefish: fish status update.

Current plans for lakes and streams in the area, and recent fish population assessment information are available for review at the DNR’s Grand Rapids area fisheries office, at 1201 East Highway 2, Grand Rapids, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. For more information, call or email David Weitzel at 218-328-8835 or [email protected].

The DNR will take public comments on the management of these waters through Friday, March 13. Comments and suggestions for management of any other streams and lakes in the Grand Rapids area are welcomed at any time, and will be considered when those plans are due for review.