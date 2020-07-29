DNR commissioner to participate in Pheasant Fest

The Minnesota DNR will participate in Pheasant Fest at the Minneapolis Convention Center Friday through Sunday, Feb. 14-16. DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen will attend both Friday and Saturday.

Strommen will join John Jaschke, executive director of the Board of Water and Soil Resources, and Agriculture Department Commissioner Thom Petersen to answer questions from the public at the Leadership Office Hours on Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the DNR booth.

She will also be part of the “Your Public Lands” panel at 11 a.m. Saturday. The same day, at 12:40 p.m., she’ll speak at the Women, Wine and Wild Game event. At 2 p.m. she’ll address the Pheasants Forever State Convention.

The DNR’s booth will be directly adjacent to other state and federal agencies. Throughout the weekend there will be giveaways, a scavenger hunt, and a display of upland bird wings and mammal skulls. DNR field staff and leadership will be on hand to answer questions throughout the event.

Pheasant Fest is hosted by Pheasants Forever, a nonprofit conservation group dedicated to the conservation of pheasants and other wildlife through habitat improvements, public awareness and land management policies and programs.