DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac

DNR announces new recreational skills classes for women and families Women and families can learn outdoor recreational skills in a wide range of hands-on learning opportunities listed in the newly released 2020 Becoming an Outdoors Woman and Becoming an Outdoors Family catalog. In most cases, prior experience is not required for these classes. For more information about upcoming classes, visit mndnr.gov/bow or call the DNR Information Center at 651-296-6157 or 888-646-6367 and request a copy of the BOW 2020 catalog of events.

Light goose conservation action begins Hunters can help reduce the population of light geese through a federally authorized spring conservation harvest that runs Feb. 18 through April 30. Light geese are snow geese, blue-phased snow geese and the smaller Ross’s goose, and harvest regulations can be found on the DNR website. The conservation action aims to reduce damage from these geese to fragile ecosystems in Arctic coastal areas and around Hudson Bay.

Reminder to get involved and help shape deer population goals Local workshops to set deer population goals continue in late February for northwestern and western areas of the state. Workshops will be in International Falls, Thief River Falls, Moorhead, Alexandria, Warroad and St. Paul. Anyone may attend these workshops. Background information will be provided at the workshops and attendees are encouraged to RSVP. Visit the DNR website for details about the deer permit areas addressed at each workshop, the locations and times of these workshops, other ways to participate in the goal-setting process, and how to RSVP.