DNR seeks comment on Tower area lake management plans

Anglers and others interested in learning about Minnesota Department of Natural Resources strategies for managing lakes and streams in the Tower area are invited to comment on several lake management plans through Monday, March 30.

Lake management plans describe the past, present and desired future conditions of the fishery. The plans identify specific management activities planned for designated lakes over the next 5 to 20 years. They include background information such as water chemistry characteristics, water temperature information, and species presence.

Comments and suggestions from the public are crucial for planning and determining management success. For anglers, this is the best opportunity to influence how these lakes are managed.

Every year, DNR fisheries staff prepares or revises individual lake management plans for several waters in each management area. In the Tower area, plans for the following lakes will be reviewed.

St. Louis County lakes:

Agassa

Cub

Bird

Discovery

Erickson

Grassy

Iron

James (Jammer)

Norberg

Oriniack

Purvis

Saint Mary’s

Skeleton (Horseshoe)

Lake County lakes:

Amoeber

Cherry

Clear

Ester

Garden Reservoir (Garden, Farm, and South Farm Lakes)

Hanson

Ottertrack

Draft plans for these lakes, as well as recent fish survey information, may be viewed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the DNR’s Tower area fisheries office at 650 Highway 169 in Tower. Electronic copies may be requested by calling 218-300-7802 or emailing [email protected].

Questions or comments about the plans may be sent by email to Tower area fisheries supervisor, Edie Evarts, at [email protected] Comments and suggestions for management of other lakes and streams in the Tower area are welcome at any time, and will be considered when those plans are due for review.