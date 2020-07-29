Counties added to spring burn restrictions

As warmer and drier weather continues to spread throughout the state, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has added the following counties to the burn restriction list:

Carver, Dakota, Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Le Sueur, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Scott, Steele, Wabasha, and Winona.

The state will not issue burning permits for brush or yard waste in these counties until these restrictions are lifted. A variance permit may be obtained for special agricultural, industrial, or management circumstances like a prescribed burn.

Restrictions remain in place for:

Anoka, Benton, Chisago, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Pine, Ramsey, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd, Washington, and Wright.

“Wildfire danger is especially high in April and May because we have dry conditions with no snow protection,” said Casey McCoy, DNR fire prevention supervisor. “Once the landscape ‘greens up’ fire danger goes down—but until then, restrictions reduce the potential for wildfires.”

If people need to dispose of yard waste, McCoy recommends composting, chipping, or taking brush to a collection site. For information on how compost yard waste, visit the DNR’s guide to composting yard debris.

People who burn debris will be held financially responsible if their fire escapes and burns other property.

For information and daily updates on current fire risk and open burning restrictions, visit the DNR website: mndnr.gov/burnrestrictions.