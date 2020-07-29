Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Spring burning restrictions begin in Minnesota

Warm temperatures and dry conditions in central and east-central Minnesota mean increased wildfire risk, so the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is restricting open burning in the following counties effective immediately:

Anoka, Benton, Chisago, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Pine, Ramsey, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd, Washington, and Wright.

The state will not issue burning permits for brush or yard waste in these counties until restrictions are lifted. A variance permit may be obtained for special agricultural, industrial or management circumstances.

“Escaped debris burns are the number one cause of wildfires. That’s why we issue these restrictions,” said Casey McCoy, DNR fire prevention supervisor. “They really work—we’ve reduced wildfires by nearly a third since we started spring burning restrictions.”

McCoy encourages residents to use alternatives to burning, such as composting, chipping, or taking brush to a collection site. For information on how to compost yard debris, visit the DNR’s guide to composting yard debris.

People who burn debris will be held financially responsible if their fire escapes and burns other property.

Burning restrictions for additional counties will be added as conditions change. For information and daily updates on current fire risk and open burning restrictions, visit the DNR website: mndnr.gov/burnrestrictions.

 

