DNR temporarily closes Grand Portage State Park amidst COVID-19 pandemic

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has temporarily closed Grand Portage State Park along the Canadian Border on the North Shore of Lake Superior.

The DNR took the action at the request of the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. The Band requested that the DNR close the park to the public due to concerns about health risks posed by COVID-19 and non-essential travel to the Park.

The Park is located entirely within the territorial boundaries of the Grand Portage Reservation and is situated on land owned by the Band and leased to the State. Minnesota Laws explicitly established the Park to be a cooperative venture between the DNR and the Band

Under Governor Walz’s Stay at Home Order, the public is advised to recreate close to home. Relatively few people who are not members of the Grand Portage Band live close to Grand Portage State Park, so its closure will not eliminate a significant close-to-home recreational opportunity.  Closure of the Park includes closure of the associated rest area and Welcome Center.

Visitors are advised to check the DNR’s webpage on current conditions and closures before heading out to recreate.

