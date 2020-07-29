DNR seeks comment on International Falls area lake management plans

Anglers and others interested in learning about Minnesota Department of Natural Resources strategies for managing lakes and streams in the International Falls area are invited to comment on several lake management plans through Tuesday, May 26.

Lake management plans describe the past, present and desired future conditions of the fishery. The plans identify specific management activities planned for designated lakes over the next 5 to 20 years. They include background information such as water chemistry characteristics, water temperature information, and species presence.

Comments and suggestions from the public are crucial for planning and determining management success. For anglers, this is the best opportunity to influence how these lakes are managed.

Every year, DNR fisheries staff prepares or revises individual lake management plans for several waters in each management area. In the International Falls area, plans for the following lakes will be reviewed.

St. Louis County:

Ban

Moose

Spring

Slim

Steep

Winchester

Koochiching County:

Dark

Rat Root

Seretha

Teufer

Electronic copies of draft plans for these lakes, as well as recent fish survey information may be requested by calling 218-286-5220 or emailing [email protected].

Questions or comments about the plans may be sent by email to International Falls area fisheries supervisor, Kevin Peterson, at [email protected]. Comments and suggestions for management of other lakes and streams in the International Falls area are welcome at any time, and will be considered when those plans are due for review.