DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac

Mille Lacs walleye fishing closing for July, live bait restricted Walleye angling on Mille Lacs Lake will be closed beginning Wednesday, July 1, and continuing through Friday, July 31. Additionally, anglers cannot use most live baits for any species in July. The exceptions are sucker minnows greater than 8 inches in length for targeting northern pike and muskellunge, and wax worms for panfish and perch.

The closure and live bait ban are due in part to a record ice fishing season on Mille Lacs this past winter that resulted in a harvest of almost 30,000 pounds of walleye. Closing the fishery in July, when warm water temperatures cause the highest rates of hooking mortality, is intended to avoid an unplanned closure later in the season. An unplanned closure would be triggered prior to the end of the open water season if the state reaches its share of the safe harvest amount agreed upon by the state and eight Chippewa bands that have treaty fishing rights on Mille Lacs.

With the exception of the month of July, walleye angling on the lake is catch-and-release this season. Catch-and-release walleye fishing is scheduled to re-open on Saturday, Aug. 1, and continue through Monday, Nov. 30. More information on Mille Lacs Lake is available on the DNR website.

Multiple mediums for stamp contests proposed Artists who submit artwork for Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ stamp design contests may soon be able to use more than one medium to create an entry.

The DNR has proposed a rule change that would allow artists to create their designs using one or more mediums, such as oil paints, watercolors, acrylic paints, graphite pencils or charcoal. The rule change also would allow artists to use non-photographic digital media.

Entrants would have to report all mediums used in creation of the design. All entries still would have to be one-of-kind original art created by the entrant.

Information about the proposed rule change is available on the DNR website. Written comments can be submitted through Monday, June 29 to Shannon Fisher, Division of Fish and Wildlife, Minnesota DNR, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155.

Want to go fishing? DNR has helpful info to learn how Fishing can be a highlight of summer. Anyone who wants to learn more about how to fish can find helpful how-to guides on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Learn to Fish pages. Find out how and where to fish, learn about fishing equipment, read about ways to catch different kinds of fish, and get acquainted with fishing ethics and stewardship, all at mndnr.gov/GoFishing.