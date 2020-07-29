DNR seeks input on Chisholm to Hibbing ATV Trail proposal

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites public review and written comments on a proposal by the city of Chisholm and the Northern Traxx ATV Club to obtain grant-in-aid funding for an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) trail connection between the cities of Chisholm and Hibbing.

Grant-in-aid is a cost-sharing program between the DNR, a local government sponsor and a local club. The program helps fund development and maintenance of off-highway vehicle trails, including trails for ATVs.

The new trail, known as the Chisholm to Hibbing ATV Trail, would provide a 4-mile trail connection between the cities of Chisholm and Hibbing. The trail would follow 3 miles of existing roads and 1 mile of an old power line corridor. The trail would make connections to existing trail systems in each community. The Northern Traxx ATV Club would maintain the trail.

The DNR will accept written comments until 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 24. Comments may be submitted:

Via email to [email protected]

Via mail to Joseph Majerus, area supervisor, Parks and Trails Division, Minnesota DNR, 650 Highway 160, Tower, MN 55790.

A map of the proposed trail segments can be found on the OHV trails plans page. For more information, call Joseph Majerus, 218-300-7842.