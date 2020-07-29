DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac

Applications open for prairie chicken hunt lottery Hunters can apply through Friday, Aug. 14, to be chosen for one of 125 permits for the 2020 Minnesota prairie chicken hunting season. The nine-day prairie chicken season begins Saturday, Sept. 26, and is open only to Minnesota residents. The hunt takes place in northwestern Minnesota between St. Hilaire in the north and Breckenridge in the south. Hunters can find details about the season on the DNR website.

Helpful info for finding your favorite fishing spot Fishing can be a highlight of summer for many people. Anyone who wants to learn more about where to fish can find a helpful collection of online information on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Learn to Fish page. The page includes links that let anglers find more information about lakes, rivers and streams, and ways to access the water.