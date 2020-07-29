Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Artists can find stamp contest rules online

Artists can find the rules and deadlines for contests that decide what artwork will be on fish and wildlife stamps featuring trout and salmon, waterfowl, pheasant, walleye and turkey. Sale of these stamps supports fish and wildlife habitat work. The stamps can be purchased in combination with a hunting or fishing license, or as collectables.

Artwork entry dates are as follows:

  • Trout and salmon stamp: Monday, July 20, to 4 p.m. Friday, July 31
  • Walleye stamp: Monday, July 20, to 4 p.m. Friday, July 31
  • Waterfowl stamp: Monday, Aug. 24, to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4
  • Pheasant and turkey stamp: Monday, Sept. 21, to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2.

For more information and contest guidelines, visit mndnr.gov/stamps, or call the DNR Information Center at 651-296-6157 or 888-646-6367.

