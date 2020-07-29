Campground improvements greet campers at Temperance River State Park

A new energy efficient shower building has opened in the upper campground at Temperance River State Park on Minnesota’s North Shore.

The 1,500 square-foot building, which serves the park’s 57 campsites, incorporates solar-thermal water heating, LED lighting and low-flow water fixtures to maximize energy and water resources.

While the COVID-19 pandemic kept many travelers at home this spring, construction continued on the new building. “This was a much-needed upgrade and despite the difficulties of construction during a pandemic and the nature of building on the rocky North Shore, we’re really pleased with the outcome and the service it offers our park users,” said park manager Jason Peterson. “It’s a beautiful addition to a very special state park.”

The building houses eight showers, along with two family-assist restrooms with private showers. An outside dishwashing sink on the exterior of the building adds convenience for campers. New landscaping for improved stormwater management and a new septic system were included in the build.

Two additional electric campsites (one fully accessible, drive-through) and an additional vault toilet were also added to the popular campground. Visitors have welcomed the new additions.

Temperance River State Park is a popular destination offering 22 miles of hiking trails. The park serves as the main trailhead for the Superior Hiking and North Shore Corridor trails, and its Carlton Peak is popular with rock climbers. The park offers direct access to the Gitchi-Gami State Trail, and is the only state park that offers drive-in RV campsites on the Lake Superior side of Highway 61.

Funding for the $1.5 million project was provided by the Parks and Trails Legacy Fund, created after voters approved the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment in November 2008. The Parks and Trails Fund receives Legacy sales tax revenue that can only be used for parks and trails of regional or statewide significance.

For more information about Minnesota state parks and trails, visit mndnr.gov/mnstateparks.