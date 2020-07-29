Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,071 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,663 in the last 365 days.

PropertyForce Welcomes Neil Solomon as President

/EIN News/ -- Hallandale Beach, Fla, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PropertyForce, the leader in virtual wholesale real estate, today announced that

Neil Solomon has been named President. Solomon brings to the position a wealth of knowledge and an array of experiences in banking, real estate finance and the capital markets. 

Solomon has nearly 30 years of finance, business development and sales leadership experience, including 20+ years in executive roles. He joins PropertyForce from City National Bank in Miami where he served as Chief of Staff and Chief Development Officer. Prior to that, he was a Managing Director for Sandler O’Neill + Partners in New York advising community banks throughout the southeast.

“Having Neil join our team is an exciting step for our company,” said Oliver Seidler, Founder and CEO of PropertyForce. “His career is highlighted with leading organizations through critical stages of development, and he is an ideal fit to help PropertyForce navigate the ever-changing business landscape and realize its strategic vision.” 

“I am thrilled to join PropertyForce,” said Solomon. “My unique experiences compliment those of the executive team, and will help to drive this entrepreneurial entity to the next level focusing on dynamic and sustainable growth and profitability. PropertyForce enjoys a thriving culture of talented professionals committed to helping the organization and all of its employees achieve their goals.”

 

###

 

About PropertyForce

PropertyForce is a real estate investment firm with headquarters in Hallandale Beach, Fla., focused on simplifying and reinventing the process of real estate investing. Founded in 2006, PropertyForce has been committed to supporting investors in their search for their ideal properties while providing a competitive environment for our team to thrive and succeed. Our system allows us to streamline the entire process, delivering exclusive real estate investment properties to meet unique and individual needs.

Geoff Duncan
PropertyForce
954-807-9051
gduncan@propertyforce.com

You just read:

PropertyForce Welcomes Neil Solomon as President

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.